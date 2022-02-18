UTAG strike update 2022: Ghana University lecturers dey call off 5-week-old action? - Dis be what we know

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, KNUST

University students dey anticipate de return of dia lecturers after dem embark on indefinite strike.

De action by University teachers for Ghana enta week five but de decision of weda de strike be over or not no be clear yet.

Despite say ranking member on de education committee for parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe reveal say UTAG leadership agree to call off strike, UTAG say dem go first consult dia members before dem go fit make decision.

What happen for de Education Committee meeting

De meeting for parliament which happen on 17, February 2022 involve UTAG leaders, education committee members and de Minister of Education den Labour Minister.

According to ranking member on de committee, Peter Nortsu-Kortoe, dem task de Education Minister to resolve outstanding issues within one week den report back to de committee.

"As a committee, we give dem one week after UTAG call off de strike to conclude negotiations den report back to the Committee" Mr Nortsu-Kortoe reveal.

Stakeholders in in de meeting appeal to UTAG say make dem call off de strike on de condition that government go sit down with them immediately so say dem go resolve de outstanding matters.

Education ministry give assurance say they dem go ensure say dem go resolve de teachers concerns.

Wia dis foto come from, UTAG

Expectations after meeting and what go happen next

De education committee after de meeting mention say dem dey hope say University lecturers go return to class by Monday, February 21.

But UTAG say dis no be de case, rather dem go meet plus members to discuss what dem go do.

According to UTAG President, Solomon Nunoo, "decision on weda to call off de strike no be wana decision as leaders to take."

"Dis dey require de larger NEC to decide. We as national officers no fit do dat. We for go back den consult, dat be de only way" he add.

Some University students start dey prepare for class after initial claim say teachers go return by next week Monday but dis excitement no last.