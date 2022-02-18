UK weather: As Storm Eunice hit, authorities issue red alert and warnings for pipo to siddon for house

By Malu Cursino

BBC News

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Authorities don ask millions of pipo to stay for house as one of di worst storms in decades, Storm Eunice, dey hit di UK.

Di Met Office don issue a second red weather warning wey no dey common to cover London, di south-east and east of England.

A red warning - wey mean say danger to life from flying debris dey - dey already set to cover parts of south-west England and south Wales.

Hundreds of schools go dey closed, all trains for Wales dey suspended and di Army dey on stand-by.

Forecasters warn say Eunice fit bring heavy wind of up to 90mph on Friday, say e fit cause beta palava and power cuts.

BBC Weather say e "fit be one of di worst storms in three decades".

Eunice na di second storm in one week for di UK afta Storm Dudley hammer some parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, as e leave thousands of homes without power.

Di Met Office don issue several weather warnings across di UK:

Red warning for wind - di highest level of alert - along di coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset from 07:00 GMT until 12:00 on Friday with wind of up to 90mph

Dem sound a further red warning for wind for London, di south-east and eastern England from 10:00 until 15:00

Amber warning for wind covering all of England south of Manchester and Wales from 05:00 until 21:00 with wind of up to 80mph

Yellow warning for snow for plenti part of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England from 03:00 until 18:00

Yellow warning for wind for di Midlands, north-east England, north-west England, parts of Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland from 07:00 and 18:00 with eind of up to 70mph

Wia dis foto come from, Elizabeth Howard/PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Trees fit fall again on Friday, forecasters warn, as e happun earlier dis week wit Storm Dudley

Red weather warnings no common, and e mean say roofs fit dey blown off, power lines fit dey down and trees go dey uprooted - as well as tins wey go dey flt upandan wey fit cause danger to life.

Di last red warning na for Storm Arwen for November last year, but before dat one, dem bin never issue am since di so-called "Beast from the East" for 2018.

BBC Weather meteorologist Ben Rich say e expect say Eunice go "cause damage, plenti palava and coastal flooding" - but e say e dey "impossible to know exactly how bad dis storm go be".

"Winds of di same strengths go cause different impacts inside different regions for di UK - for example, coasts of western Scotland dey far better prepared for 80mph winds dan inland parts of southern England."

BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway say although Eunice no be hurricane, im winds go reach hurricane force level.

Dem don warn pipo to "tie down" objects for dia gardens, lock doors and windows tight and keep cars locked up inside dia garage dem if possible away from trees and walls.

Di Met Office say make pipo avoid travelling if dme fit and stay for house wen di winds reach di highest speeds.