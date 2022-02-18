Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry church workers land court for allegedly stealing N13million

Nigeria police Special Fraud Unit, don arraign two church workers of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry wey dey popular as Grace Nation International or Liberation City sake of allegation of thirteen million naira fraud.Di two church workers, Ms Success Ibilibor Udoka and Ms Prosper Chinonso Iheukwumere, bin tanda for front ofJustice Hakeem Oshodi of Lagos State High Court, Ikeja on Thursday 17, February, 2022 sake of accuse say dem tiff church money.Di police Head of Legal Department Oga Emmanuel Jackson, wey represent di police to sama di women di four count charge tell di court say, police dey ready for trial, e urge di court to take dia plea.

According to SFU, di defendants commit di offence between 2019 and 2020 for di church wey dey located for Plots 4 to 12 Oshofisan St. Ojodu, Berger, Lagos.

"Do money na from di sale of various spiritual materials and items wey belong to di church. Dem deliberately fail to pay am enta di church account.

Dem fake different money related entries wit Point of Sale payment receipts and sales books wey belong to di church wey dey dia hand as sales supervisor and sales representative. Di defendants do so in order to deceive di church say di financial records of dia daily sales dey accurate and balanced," Jackson tok.

Di church workers plead not guilty

Ms Success Ibilibor Udoka and Ms Prosper Chinonso Iheukwumere, bin beg di court say dem dey innocent to all di charges wey dem sama dem.

Di counsel wey dey represent di two accuse, Oga Nicholas Akahabue, bin beg di court to grant dem bail based on self-recognition and liberal terms.Oga Akahabue tell di court say e dey willing to tanda as surety for di defendants if im prayer dey granted and make sure say di suspects return di money to di church bifo di trial end.Di Police Counsel Oga Jackson, no oppose di request, e bin urge di court to grant dem bail on condition say dia counsel go make sure say dem appear for trial.

Court grant dem bail