Meet Agali Deborah di 20-year-old Nigerian student wey dey use pencil draw

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, debbies_art_

"Anytime wey pipo see my work, dem no dey believe say na me draw am."

20-year-old Agali Deborah dey use charcoal pencil do ogbe drawing don catch di attention of pipo.

For exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin, Deborah say wen pipo see her artwork, dem go say maybe na her broda do am or na anoda pesin do am.

She say pipo no believe say she fit draw because of her gender and 'pipo no dey take female artist serious'.

According to her, she start to dey draw since di age of four.

"Dat time, my mama na teacher and I dey go her bag go take biro, dat time na only cartoon characters I dey draw."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/debbies_art

Deborah say na wen she reach 16 years of age she begin draw human face and she begin dey practise and practise till she sabi am well-well.

Deborah work gain popularity afta American rapper, Cardi B invite her over during her visit to Nigeria.

She bin draw di portrait of di American rapper and tag her on social media but say she no get any response until one day wen pesin call am say make she come meet Cardi B .

"Di biggest achievement for my life so far, na wen I meet Cardi B, di meeting add value to my hustle", she tok.

"E change my life.", Deborah add am.

Deborah also tok say her papa bin first ask am make she study law for school but wen e realise say her name don dey go everywia sake of di art, im later allow her to follow her passion.

She later register to study fine arts for One Lagos school of Technology, Yaba.

Deborah don draw portraits of many ogbonge pipo like Bob Marley, Travis Fimmel (Ragnar Lothbrook), Messi, Okonjo Iweala and oda pipo.

Unlike oda artiste wey dey express themselves wit different kain tools like paint, for Deborah wetin she like use express herself na pencil.