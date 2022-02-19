Canada wan welcome 1.3 million immigrants over di next three years

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Canada don announce plan to bring in about 1.3 million new immigrants into di kontri for di next three years.

Authorities say dis na to helep di kontri fill di critical labour market shortage gap wey Covid-19 pandemic don cause and to grow Canada economy.

Di Covid pandemic wey start for year 2020, don affect di economy of many kontris across di world and govments wey e affect don set in motion plans for recovery.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) Sean Fraser announce dis immigration target on Monday.

Oga Fraser say di '2022-2024 Immigration Levels Plan' go create responsible path for immigration wey go helep di Canadian economy recover and e go fuel post-pandemic growth.

E go also strengthen communities and industries across di kontri wey dey rely on immigration, according to di ministry.

Why Canada wan admit about 1.3 million new immigrants

For inside di 2022-2024 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada say dem wan collect immigrants at a rate of about 1% of current population of di kontri, dis go include 431,645 permanent residents for year 2022, 447,055 for 2023, and 451,000 permanent residents for 2024.

Di latest numbers from Statistics Canada show say job vacancies for di kontri remain high, wit 874,700 unfilled positions.

For statement, IRCC say e get hundreds of thousands of positions in all sectors waiting to be filled.

"Immigration already account for almost 100% of labour force growth, and wit 5 million Canadians set to retire by di end of dis decade, di worker to retiree ratio go drop down to only 3:1.

"Dis na clear sign say we get strong economic need for increased immigration." di statement tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin di 2022-2024 Immigration Levels Plan dey about?

Under di plan, Canada dey focus overall admissions into di kontri wey go amount to 1.14% of di Canadian population by 2024.

Na long-term focus on economic growth, wey go make dem collect 60% of pipo wey dey Economic Class.

Di immigration level plan go create help for vulnerable populations, like di special measures for granting permanent residence to refugee claimants wey dey work in health care during di pandemic.

Create support for global crises as dem wan provide a safe haven through humanitarian immigration to pipo wey dey face persecution.

Retain talent of those wey don already dey for Canada by granting permanent status to temporary residents wey dem accept through di time limited pathways for essential workers dem launch for spring 2021.

Canada also say dem dey find more French speaking immigrants to strengthen di Francophone region across di kontri.

"As part of our Francophone Immigration Strategy, we dey work to reach a target of 4.4% of French-speaking immigrants outside Quebec by 2023", di statement tok.

How immigrants fit benefit from dis plan?

Canada don already get many immigration schemes option wey pipo fit choose from.

Dis new plan go only increase di chances of more pipo wey enter di kontri within di three year period.