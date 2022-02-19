Collins Sambaya: Kenya police on manhunt for suspect wey allegedly nail teenager to tree becos im steal radio

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Capital FM

Residents of Vihiga County for Western Kenya dey in shock afta dem find one 19-year-old man nailed to tree ontop allegation say e tiff radio.

Kenya police don begin manhunt for di suspect wey dem believe say nail di boy to tree.

According to police report, dem find Collins Sambaya wia di suspect use two roofing nails to nail each palms of im hand to one tree.

"We receive report by North Izava location chief namely Evans Endesha by phone, say im receive a report say some pipo don nail one pesin to tree," di police report tok.

Security officers arrive for di scene and find di victim as im bin still dey nailed on di tree but di suspect disappear to avoid arrest.

Di police report add say, "as police dey approach di scene, di assailant suspect run comot and dem still neva find am."

Dem successfully rescue di victim come rush am go Mbale referral hospital wia im dey receive treatment as im bin dey stable condition.

E no dey clear if true-true, di boy tiff di radio but police still dey find di suspect wey don run comot.

Meanwhile di incident don dey make Kenyans para for social media as dem dey demand action from authorities.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter