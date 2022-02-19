JAMB registration: Exam body introduce self registration for 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation and Direct Entry exams

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for Nigeri (JAMB) announce say dem don begin di registration for di 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation and Direct Entry exams.

Dem make dis known for dia website wia dia recent headline read say "Jamb don start di sale of 2022 UTME/DE application documents".

Di registration wey start from Saturday 19th February 2022 go end on 26th March for di same year.

For dis year, Jamb introduce self-registration for candidates.

Dem wan introduce registration centres for Lagos and Abuja wia candidates wey sabi use computer well well fit register for di exam by demsef.

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announce dis new development for dia weekly bulletin wey dem publish on Monday for dia website.

Tok-tok pesin Dr Fabian Benjamin for di publication say di reason why dem wan do dis self registration na to utilise di digital competence wey di candidates get and to also reduce di crowd and make am easy for candidates to register for di exam.

"Why we consider dis noble idea na to, besides oda tin dem advance digital competence of candidates wey feel say dem fit do di registration by demsef, expand di registration access point dem in line wit di Covid-19 protocol.

"Di pipo wey go provide di service, Bankfort dey hopeful about di potential of di registration mode wey no go give dem plenti wahala, na wetin dey happun for developed climes".

How you fit register by yourself

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di board announce say dem don adopt '66019' as additional and optional USSD code apart from di '55019' code wey dem don dey use since 2018 for di UTME and DE registration and oda essential services.

E explain say di idea na to facilitate di 2022 UTME and DE registration so dat complain no go dey.

E go also make sure say pipo no find am difficult to create dia profiles, especially as plenti pipo go send request wit one USSD code.

"As usual, candidates go send dia National Identity Number (NIN) through any of dis USSD Codes for dia details to come from National Identity Management Commission database.

Afta dat dem go proceed to any accredited centre for biometric capturing.

Di board also tok say dem dey perfect arrangements to get anoda USSD Code so dat dem go remove any tin wey dey cause obstruction to create profiles.

'NIN dey important for JAMB Registration'

National Identity Card registration na mandatory requirement for pipo wey wan register.

Di University Matriculation Exam join-body say before any student start di registration exercise, dem must get dia NIN.

Di Registrar of Jamb, Ishaq Oloyede say di use of NIN for registration come from Nigeria Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and di reason na to also checkmate security issues for Nigeria.

"Na for security reasons; for our small level e go help to avoid impersonation but bigger picture of insecurity for di kontri dey and we know say many of dis problems wey we get na because we get identification problem, we no fit identify every citizen..."

Im also tok say candidates must make use of accessible SIM cards for UTME registration.

Why JAMB dey important for Nigerian students

Every year, di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board dey conduct examination wey go determine if a student go dey admitted to higher education.

Na record of over 1.2 million candidates register for di 2021 examination.

Di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination only dey valid for one year and with grade range between 0-400.