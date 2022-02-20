Osun APC primary election result: APC declare Adegboyega Oyetola winner of Osun state governorship primary

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Adegboyega Oyetola

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, don dey declared as di winner of di governorship primary of di All Progressives Congress wey hold on Saturday.

Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, wey also be di chairman of di committee wey conduct di primary na im announce di result of di exercise.

Oyetola win di election, as im get 222,169, against 12,921 wey im closest challenger, Moshood Adeoti get. Mr Lasun Yusuf score 460 votes and finish third.

According to Abdulrazaq, na total of 408,697 voters register to vote for di primary election of di party.

For im remark, Osun State APC chairman, Gboyega Famoodun, commend di committee, security agencies and others wey work for di success of di exercise.

Adeoti supporters raise allegations of manipulation

Before Sunday announcement of di final result, supporters of oda candidates bin don allege say di Saturday party primary bin experience wuru-wuru.

Missing names, non availability of result sheet na some of di complaints wey dem raise about di primary wey hold across 332 wards for di state.

For instance, dem allege say Ward 1, 7 and 9 of Oriade Local Government of di State no suppose get result as di process bin no pure.

According to one APC member for Ward 1, Erin-Oke, Yinusa Adeyeye, di returning officers come di collation centre around 1pm and start to rush pipo to vote.

Adeyeye say di APC members wey don dey wait for accreditation since 8am, come vex and ask di returning officer to do accreditation before voting.

Di returning officer according to reports say im bin come late and so e no fit do any accreditation.

According to him, commotion brake out wen Oyetola supporters attempt to go ahead wit di election without accreditation, move wey Adeoti supporters reject.

But Osun state governor, Oyetola, bin praise di turnout of members of di All Progressives Congress during di governorship primary.

Oyetola, bin speak for Iragbiji, after im vote during di exercise. Im call on di pipo to maintain peace.

Im say make dem no turn di election to battle field, as im ask for no violence.

"I want to appeal to all our people all over di state to please maintain peace. Dis election process no suppose be battle field. E no suppose be do or die affair. Violence no suppose dey. Let everybody get di opportunity of participating in his choice of who should be di candidate of our party," Oyetola bin tok wen voting bin dey go on.

"I think dat na di process and I think e don on very well contrary to di speculation."