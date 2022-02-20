The Future Awards Africa 2022: Nominees, host and everytin you need know about di awards
Stage don set again to reward young talents for Africa as di 16th edition of di Future Awards Africa dey happun for Lagos, South West of Nigeria on Sunday 20, February, 2022.
Di TFAA na annual awards wey dey celebrate young pipo between di ages of 18 and 31, wey don make outstanding achievement for di year under consideration.
Di organisers say dis awards dey celebrate trailblazers wey don choose to defy di status quo and redefine di norm for dia various fields within di past year.
Making di list of dis year award nominees na di founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya;, Social media influencer and popular #EndSARS campaigner, Rinu Oduala.
Ogbonge Kannywood actress Maryam Yahaya, Plateau-born fashion model, Davou Pwajok and Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, songwriter and record producer Daniel 'BNXN' Benson also gbab nomination for dis year TFAA.
On-Air-Personality, Nancy Isime go host di 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa, di Central Working Committee of The Future Awards Africa tok am for inside statement.
"Nancy Isime wey also be past winner na inspirational actress and exceptional host.
She carry di fierce determination of a challenger and di child-like inquisition of a builder, so for her to host di Awards na perfect choice." di organisers tok.
Meet the 119 pipo wey gbab nomination for dis year TFAA
The Future Awards Africa prize for content creation
Isaac 'Zicsaloma' Aloma (30)
Onyekwelu 'Jenni Frank' Jennifer Ebere (27)
Apaokagi 'Taaooma' Maryam (22)
Emmanuel 'Mr Funny' Ejekwu (26)
Tobi 'Street Church' Oreoluwa (31)
The Future Awards Africa prize for advocacy & activism
Solomon Ayodele (29)
Wilson Atumeyi (29)
Rinu Oduala (23)
Fatima Tafoki (24)
Naima Idris Usman (27)
Shedrack Danladi (29)
The Future Awards Africa prize for community action
Vera David-Emesiobum (31)
Tunde Onakoya (27)
Blessing Ingyape (31)
Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)
Aliyu Sadiq (24)
Ibrahim 'Flag boy' Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)
The Future Awards Africa prize for music
Joseph 'Joeboy' Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus (24)
Adedamola 'Fireboy' Ade Folahan (26)
Oyinkansola 'Ayra Starr' Aderibigbe (19)
Chukwuka 'Ckay' Ekweani (26)
Stanley 'Omah Lay' Didia (24)
Daniel 'Buju' Benson (24)
Temilade 'Tems' Openiyi (26)
The Future Awards Africa prize for professional service
Adeyemi Adetunji (29)
Daphne Akatugba (31)
David Oyawoye (24)
Khalil Nur Khalil (28)
Abiodun Animashaun (30)
Blossom Egbude (24)
The Future Awards Africa prize for acting
Teniola Aladese (28)
Maryam Yahhaya (24)
Nengi Adoki (31)
Temi Ami-Williams (24)
Emeka Nwagbaraocha (24)
Abayomi Alvin (27)
Bimbo Ademoye (30)
The Future Awards Africa prize for journalism
S.I Ohumu (26)
Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari (30)
Laila Johnson-Salami (25)
Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)
Chisom Peter Job (19)
Agbaje Ayomide (22)
Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (32)
The Future Awards Africa prize for lawyers
Oyinkansola 'Foza' Fawehinmi (25)
Mobolaji Oriola (27)
Damilola Wright (29)
Iredumare Opeyemi (32)
Oluwaseun Ayansola (27)
Kelechi Ibe (27)
The Future Awards Africa prize for film
Akay Mason (28)
Kayode Kasum (30)
Dada 'Oluwadabest' Temitope (29)
Victor Edem (25)
Nora Awolowo (22)
Abdul Tijani 'Abdul TJ" Ahmed (27)
The Future Awards Africa prize for entrepreneurship
Omoye Abulimen (28)
Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)
Lade Lois Olaiya (27)
Jerry Mallo (27)
Jumoke Dada (27)
Ore Runsewe (31)
Joel Ogunsola (28)
The Future Awards Africa prize for technology
Kennedy Ekezie (24)
Abubakar Nur Khalil (22)
Dare Adekoya (22)
Yanmo Omoregbe (28)
Timi Ajiboye (28)
Hanu Fejiro (26)
Eluan Ben (24)
The Future Awards Africa prize for art and literature
Chigozie Obi (24)
Mayowa 'Shutabug' Alabi (27)
Niyi Okeowo (27)
Renike Olusanya (27)
Eloghosa Osunde (29)
T.J Benson (30)
Arinze Ifeakandu (27)
The Future Awards Africa prize for health and wellness
Dr. Chinonso 'Aproko Dr' Egemba (31)
Dr. Chioma 'Dr Zobo' Nwakanma (29)
Dr. Princess Ifeoma Ike (29)
Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30)
Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)
Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaka (26)
Odunola Olabintan (25)
The Future Awards Africa prize for academic achievement
Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)
Ikanna Okim (23)
Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)
Goodness Adesewa (24)
Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)
Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)
Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)
Joy Adesina (24)
Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)
The Future Awards Africa prize for fashion
Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30)
KIING DAVIIDS (28)
Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)
Seun Olopade (28)
Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)
Mariam Afolabi (28)
Davou Pwajok (24)
The Future Awards Africa prize for service to young people
Femi Falana
Tony Elumelu
Aisha Yesufu
Dr. Akintoye Akindele
Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi
Atedo Peterside
Olowogboyega A. Olayemi
The Future Awards Africa prize for young person of the year
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) (29)
Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) (32)
Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) (27)
Andrea Iyamah (Nigeria) (28)
Lelise Neme (Ethiopia) (29)