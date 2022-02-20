The Future Awards Africa 2022: Nominees, host and everytin you need know about di awards

Wia dis foto come from, Others Wetin we call dis foto, From L-R Bimbo Ademoye, Joeboy, Ayraa Star, BNXN

Stage don set again to reward young talents for Africa as di 16th edition of di Future Awards Africa dey happun for Lagos, South West of Nigeria on Sunday 20, February, 2022.

Di TFAA na annual awards wey dey celebrate young pipo between di ages of 18 and 31, wey don make outstanding achievement for di year under consideration.

Di organisers say dis awards dey celebrate trailblazers wey don choose to defy di status quo and redefine di norm for dia various fields within di past year.

Making di list of dis year award nominees na di founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya;, Social media influencer and popular #EndSARS campaigner, Rinu Oduala.

Ogbonge Kannywood actress Maryam Yahaya, Plateau-born fashion model, Davou Pwajok and Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, songwriter and record producer Daniel 'BNXN' Benson also gbab nomination for dis year TFAA.

On-Air-Personality, Nancy Isime go host di 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa, di Central Working Committee of The Future Awards Africa tok am for inside statement.

"Nancy Isime wey also be past winner na inspirational actress and exceptional host.

Wia dis foto come from, Nancy Isime

She carry di fierce determination of a challenger and di child-like inquisition of a builder, so for her to host di Awards na perfect choice." di organisers tok.

Meet the 119 pipo wey gbab nomination for dis year TFAA

The Future Awards Africa prize for content creation

Isaac 'Zicsaloma' Aloma (30)

Onyekwelu 'Jenni Frank' Jennifer Ebere (27)

Apaokagi 'Taaooma' Maryam (22)

Emmanuel 'Mr Funny' Ejekwu (26)

Tobi 'Street Church' Oreoluwa (31)

The Future Awards Africa prize for advocacy & activism

Solomon Ayodele (29)

Wilson Atumeyi (29)

Rinu Oduala (23)

Fatima Tafoki (24)

Naima Idris Usman (27)

Shedrack Danladi (29)

The Future Awards Africa prize for community action

Vera David-Emesiobum (31)

Tunde Onakoya (27)

Blessing Ingyape (31)

Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)

Aliyu Sadiq (24)

Ibrahim 'Flag boy' Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)

The Future Awards Africa prize for music

Joseph 'Joeboy' Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus (24)

Adedamola 'Fireboy' Ade Folahan (26)

Oyinkansola 'Ayra Starr' Aderibigbe (19)

Chukwuka 'Ckay' Ekweani (26)

Stanley 'Omah Lay' Didia (24)

Daniel 'Buju' Benson (24)

Temilade 'Tems' Openiyi (26)

The Future Awards Africa prize for professional service

Adeyemi Adetunji (29)

Daphne Akatugba (31)

David Oyawoye (24)

Khalil Nur Khalil (28)

Abiodun Animashaun (30)

Blossom Egbude (24)

The Future Awards Africa prize for acting

Teniola Aladese (28)

Maryam Yahhaya (24)

Nengi Adoki (31)

Temi Ami-Williams (24)

Emeka Nwagbaraocha (24)

Abayomi Alvin (27)

Bimbo Ademoye (30)

The Future Awards Africa prize for journalism

S.I Ohumu (26)

Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari (30)

Laila Johnson-Salami (25)

Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)

Chisom Peter Job (19)

Agbaje Ayomide (22)

Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (32)

The Future Awards Africa prize for lawyers

Oyinkansola 'Foza' Fawehinmi (25)

Mobolaji Oriola (27)

Damilola Wright (29)

Iredumare Opeyemi (32)

Oluwaseun Ayansola (27)

Kelechi Ibe (27)

The Future Awards Africa prize for film

Akay Mason (28)

Kayode Kasum (30)

Dada 'Oluwadabest' Temitope (29)

Victor Edem (25)

Nora Awolowo (22)

Abdul Tijani 'Abdul TJ" Ahmed (27)

The Future Awards Africa prize for entrepreneurship

Omoye Abulimen (28)

Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)

Lade Lois Olaiya (27)

Jerry Mallo (27)

Jumoke Dada (27)

Ore Runsewe (31)

Joel Ogunsola (28)

The Future Awards Africa prize for technology

Kennedy Ekezie (24)

Abubakar Nur Khalil (22)

Dare Adekoya (22)

Yanmo Omoregbe (28)

Timi Ajiboye (28)

Hanu Fejiro (26)

Eluan Ben (24)

The Future Awards Africa prize for art and literature

Chigozie Obi (24)

Mayowa 'Shutabug' Alabi (27)

Niyi Okeowo (27)

Renike Olusanya (27)

Eloghosa Osunde (29)

T.J Benson (30)

Arinze Ifeakandu (27)

The Future Awards Africa prize for health and wellness

Dr. Chinonso 'Aproko Dr' Egemba (31)

Dr. Chioma 'Dr Zobo' Nwakanma (29)

Dr. Princess Ifeoma Ike (29)

Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30)

Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)

Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaka (26)

Odunola Olabintan (25)

The Future Awards Africa prize for academic achievement

Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)

Ikanna Okim (23)

Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)

Goodness Adesewa (24)

Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)

Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)

Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)

Joy Adesina (24)

Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)

The Future Awards Africa prize for fashion

Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30)

KIING DAVIIDS (28)

Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)

Seun Olopade (28)

Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)

Mariam Afolabi (28)

Davou Pwajok (24)

The Future Awards Africa prize for service to young people

Femi Falana

Tony Elumelu

Aisha Yesufu

Dr. Akintoye Akindele

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

Atedo Peterside

Olowogboyega A. Olayemi

The Future Awards Africa prize for young person of the year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) (29)

Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) (32)

Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) (27)

Andrea Iyamah (Nigeria) (28)