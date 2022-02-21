Jim Iyke: Nollywood actor tok why im marriage crash'

Wia dis foto come from, CHIUDE JIDENOWO

Ogbonge Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha wey pipo sabi as Jim Iyke don reveal say im dey responsible for im marriage wey fail.

Di actor for inside interview wit tori pesin Chude Jidenowo explain say di time im marriage scata na wen im dey grieve di death of im mama.

Although e no tok di name of di wife, Jim say di pain of im mama death affect am well-well and di loss lead to separation from im woman.

Jim Iyke tok say "I no go make anoda pesin accountable for my mistake. Wen I lost my mama, I no fit find my feet for years… I no fit grieve because I dey nurse oda pipo. I take charge of di family. Wen I begin get ova am, na dat time di loss hit me, by den, my woman dey pregnant wit my first child.

"Di grieve hit me, I no come be di loving man she meet. I lost my sense of humour, I lost myself. I give myself to di element and she suffer for dat. I become obsessive dad as I give all my love and attention to my pikin and I leave her behind.

Wia dis foto come from, CHUDE JIDENOWO

"I be an excellent papa but a woeful husband."

E say afta a while, she say she no fit find who she marry and dem part as friends.

On how e take heal from di loss of im mama death, di actor say im travel go certain parts of di world to relieve imself of di pains wey im don dey keep and na so di healing process start.

Di actor say im come back two years before Covid and don dey gallant now.

Di ogbonge actor wey also be business man also tok about im failures. E say im don fail well-well, especially for business.

E say im sabi start business but to manage am na problem.

Apart from acting, Oga Iyke say e dey into travels, logistics and oda big business.

Who be Jim Iyke

Wia dis foto come from, JIM IYKE/INSTAGRAM

James Ikechukwu Esomugha wey dey popular as Jim Iyke na Nigerian actors wey don feature for plenty ogbonge movies for Nigeria.

Dem born am for 25 September, 1976 for Libreville for Gabon. Im parents na from Anambra state, South-Eastern Nigeria.

E study for University of Jos where e get diploma for Banking and Finance and degree for Philosophy.

Jim Iyke na di only boy inside family of eight children.

E start im acting career for 2001 and don appear for inside plenty feems. Jim start im own movie production company for 2007.