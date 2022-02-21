Aba cattle market attack: Abia state goment promise N2m for each victim wey die, pay compensation for animals too

Abia state goment don begin pay compensation for di recent attack wey happun for di new Aba cattle market for di south east state of Nigeria.

Dis wan dey come as Govnor Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu on Sunday, 20 February meet with leaders of di Hausa-Fulani communities for im state over di attack.

Sarki Shehu Bello wey be di head of Hausa pipo wey dey stay for Aba wwy attend di meeting with Govnor Ikpeazu tell BBC Pidgin say di govnor again condemn di attack before e enta issue of compensation.”

“So wetin goment pay for afta di meeting yesterday (Sunday) na compensation for di animals wey die from di attacks, about 56 cows and 50 goats I tink.”

“For each cow, goment pay N150,000 and N50,000 for each goat and di govnor also promise N2m for each of di nine human lives wey die and we go-go collect dat one on Thursday.”

Di Hausa leader also tok about di burial of di eight victims wey happun on Friday say na only one victim remain for mortuary at dis time.

“Yes we don bury all our pipo except one wey be Christian from Plateau state.

Sarki Shehu also tok about di painful search of two pipo wey still dey miss from dat night.

“Since dis incident none of us wey be leaders of our pipo get any sleep because of di nature of di attack and say we wan get justice for our pipo. As I dey tok, two pipo from dat night still dey miss and we still dey try find dem.”

Wia dis foto come from, S bin Abdallah Wetin we call dis foto, Muhammad Sulaiman na one of di survivors of Tuesday attack

Survivor of di attack narrate wetin im eye see

“I dey very lucky to dey alive, most of di pipo wey die from dis attack na those wey don already begin sleep."

Dis na di words of Muhammad Sulaiman, one of di survivors of di horrific attack wey happun on Tuesday 15 February for Aba Cattle market for Nigeria southeast.

Tori be say gunmen bin visit di new Cattle Market for Omuma-Uzo for Ukwa West Local Government Area of di state.

From di incident, Abia state goment say na eight pipo die and dem dey try dia best to fish out di attackers and dem go also pay compensation for wetin happun.

Muhammad wey don spend 20 years as cattle trader tell BBC Pidgin say "im dey lucky to dey alive", im add say di fact say dem neva sleep when di attack start na wetin keep am and a few odas alive.

"Na almost midnight and me and a few odas dey awake dey gist when we just hear gunshots and some pipo dey shout 'hold am hold am'.

"Na so we just scatter begin run, i dey very lucky to dey alive, most of di pipo wey die from dis attack na those wey don already begin sleep but among us wey dey gist na just two pipo die."

Insecurity dey threaten trade between northern and southern Nigeria?

Di cattle traders wey dis latest incident affect na from northern Nigeria, many of dem dey trade in cattle for southern part of di kontri.

Dis case no be di first time wey insecurity go threaten trade between northern and southern part of Nigeria.

For June last year, Onion traders up north for Nigeria bin suspend supply of di vegetable to di southeast region.

Leader of di association of onion producers and marketers during di period say dem take di decision due to insecurity.

Also on 3rd March 2021, di Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) call off dia nationwide strike.

President of Northern Consensus Movement, Awwal Aliu at di time say di EndSars protest affect many northern traders plus anoda 100 wey die for di Shasha market crisis na why di strike happun.

While im say di stoppage of supplies to di south no be to cause starvation or increase hardship for di kontri, e say dem take di move to show say dem no dey happy wit di killings and maltreatment of dia members but most importantly, to stop retaliation by dia members and Northern youths.

Popular social commentator for Kano state Sani Muhammad tell BBC Pidgin say di earlier goment find lasting solution to dis attacks di beta for trade between north and south for Nigeria.