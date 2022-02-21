Tinubu on 2023 presidency: Wetin di APC leader mean wen e say im 'ready to fight dirty'?

Wia dis foto come from, Google

Presidential candidate for di Nigeria 2023 general elections, Ahmed Bola Tinubu don clarify wetin im mean wen im say "I ready to be dirty."

Na mixed reactions bin follow Nigeria media reports wey quote di former govnor and national leader of di ruling All Progressive Congress party as telling Olubadan-designate, Dr Lekan Balogun say:

"I dey out to become president of Nigeria. No intimidation, no blackmail fit stop me. I don read about one Greek philosopher say if you wan fight pig, you must ready make dirty rub you - and I ready to dey dirty."

Tok wey some Nigerians bin interpret as say Oga Tinubu ready to do anytin to become president.

But, Tinubu tok tok pesin, Tunde Rahman, say wetin Oga Tinubu mean be say, im know say by going into politics and declaring in interest to become president im go dey under attack.

"Di mere fact say im agree to join politics and im ready to contest for di presidency, mean say im ready to be dirty, dat na exactly wetin im bin dey tok. Im no dey beat any drum of war

"A lot of pipo dey tok say, if you no wan dirty no wrestle wit pig, if you no wan dirty, no wrestle wit pig.

Oga Rahman also add say, "by going into politics and declaring im interest to contest for di presidency, im sabi say all dis attacks, all dis mudslinging go come and im ready for dis mudslinging, and im ready to dey dirty as par going into politics and joining di race for di presidency.

On Sunday 20 February, Bola Tinubu bin visit Olu Badan-designate for im Alarere house for Oyo state.