Abba Kyari: Court order make NDLEA no release suspended 'super cop' from custody

21 February 2022, 14:03 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Justice Inyang Ekwo of di Federal high court Abuja don refuse to order di release of di suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari from di custody of di NDLEA.

Justice Ekwo rada order Kyari to put di goment on notice of di suit im carry come court.

Di suspended DCP bin carry di Federal Government go court, dey challenge im continued detention by di agency.

For di suit wey dem mark FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Kyari bin ask for di order of di court to immediately release am.

Di suspended DCP, wey dey for NDLEA sake of alleged involvement in hard drug trafficking, ask di court to admit am to bail in liberal conditions.

Kyari for ex-parte motion wey im lawyer Obianuju Ikena file claim say e dey suffer from chronic that diabetes and need medical attention.

For di brief ruling, Justice Ekwo no gree order im immediate release but order am to put im him respondent( FG), on notice.

Di judge order am to go serve all processes wey im filed on di Federal Government.

Justice Ekwo hold say all di allegations wey Kyari make against di Federal Government dey weighty say di court must give di government di opportunity to hear from am before dem take any step.

Dem later fixe February 24 for di parties to appear before di court.

Why NDLEA arrest Abba Kyari

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA confam say police arrest di suspended DCP Abba Kyari wey dem bin declare am wanted ontop accuse say e belong to drug cartel.

Police later hand am over to dem di drug enforcement agency.

NDLEA bin declare on Monday, 14 February for press briefing say, di former Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) na member of one drug cartel wey dey operate di Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.

"Five of di wanted suspects namely DCP Abba Kyari, ACP Sunday J Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu na im police drive come di national headquarters of di NDLEA around 5pm, on Monday, 14 February, to formally hand dem over for interrogation and further investigation." Na so di statement from NDLEA tok,

"Unfortunately, some law enforcement agents wey suppose be partners for di pursuit of di president mandate dey front of breaking di law, as dem dey aid and abet drug trafficking for di kontri.

With di intelligence wey dey our hand, di Agency believe strongly say DCP Kyari na member of drug cartel wey dey operate di Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and e need to ansa questions weycrop up in one ongoing drug case wey e be principal actor. " NDLEA bin tok.

NDLEA tok how e hapun

NDLEA allege say di mata start on Friday, January 21, 2022, wen DCP Kyari make call to one of di NDLEA officers for Abuja for 2:12 pm. Wen di officer return di call two minutes later, Kyari inform am say e dey come to see am to discuss one operational mata afta Juma'at service.

"E show for di agreed venue of di meeting with di officer and go straight to di koko of di mata.

Na like dis: Im team bin gbab and arrest some traffickers wey come into di kontri from Ethiopia with, according to am, 25kg of cocaine.

E propose a drug deal wia im and im team go take 15kg of di cocaine and leave 10kg for di prosecution of di suspects wey dem arrest with di illicit drug for Enugu. In di meantime, di cocaine wey dey dia hand go dey replaced wit fake one wey worth 15kg. E askdi NDLEA officer to ask im men for di FCT Command, to play along too." NDLEA allege.

Who be Abba Kyari?

DCP Abba Kyari na from di Kanuri tribe for Borno state for northeast Nigeria. Dem born am for March 17, 1975.

Oga Abba Kyari na graduate of Geography wey join di Nigeria Police Force as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police for 2000 afta e complete im training for Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state.

One of di operations wey make Kyari blow, na wen im lead di arrest of one notorious armed robber wey dem dey call 'Ndagi' a.k.a Spirit.

Spirit bin colobi Numan, di number three biggest town for Adamawa state northeast Nigeria. Im bin hold di town hostage for many years before dem eventually catch am.

For 2005, im join di Mobile Police Force and for 2010 dem post am go Lagos Command.

Kyari become di number two man and officer-in-charge for di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) - di squad wey dey fight violent crimes from armed robbery, car theft, kidnapping, gang clashes, sea piracy and terrorism but wey later become notorious for im brutality wey lead to di October 2020 Endsars protest. Im serve Sars for five years.