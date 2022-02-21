NAFDAC cut warning for pipo wey dey buy ponmo afta dem gbab 120 tons of dangerous imported ones for Lagos

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @thewillng/Twitter

Nigerian authorities say dem don seize 120 tonnes of dangerous imported hides and skins wey dey populary known as "PONMO" for Lagos city.

Dem intercept am on suspicion say dem don already process am wit chemicals to use for leather industries yet some pipo dey sell am as foodstuff- ponmo, di National Food and Drug Agency, Nafdac, tok am.

E no dey yet clear from which kontris dem import am from.

NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement officials say dem swiftly carry out intelligence gathering around certain locations wia dem keep di alleged products and dem dey sell am.

Dis na in response to several complaints received from di public, sake of alleged sale and distribution of imported hides and skins meant for use in leather industries

NAFDAC say dem don already processed di leather wit industrial chemicals. "Dem dey sell dis hides and skins to unsuspecting public as consumable animal skin products, otherwise called Ponmo."

Di agency tok further say dem don arrest seven suspects wey get hand for di mata.

Wetin NAFDAC tell pipo wey dey buy ponmo?

Di Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye don warn di general public, particularly consumers of Ponmo against di activities of some unscrupulous businessmen and traders wey dey sell industrial animal hides as food articles.

Prof Adeyeye say make Nigerians exercise caution wen dem dey Ponmo.

'NAFDAC wishes to advise consumers and retailers of Ponmo make dem no patronize importers of hides and skins for consumable animal skins'', she tok.

In Nigeria, cow hides are cooked as a popular delicacy known as "ponmo".

She still warn say dem dey pre-treat di hides with industrial chemicals wey no dey of food grade and e dey toxic and injurious to human health,

She also stress say health hazards wey dey di consumption of such animal hides include risk of Liver, Kidney and Heart damage, increased risk of Aplastic anemia, Central nervous system toxicity, Cancer, amongst many oda tins.

For 2019, Lagos goment bin arrest three pesins wey dey involved for di sale of "toxic ponmo" for Ojo and Iba council areas as dem also seize large quantities of di meat.

For inside press release, di Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris state say dem "charge di three pesins wey dey involved to court while dem also send samples of di ponmo to NAFDAC laboratory for tests to see weda e dey good to chop."

Oga Idris for statement explain say goment begin chook eye for di mata afta reports of di sale of ponmo for "odd hours between 4am amd 6am" for different locations for Ojo and Iba Local goment areas for di state reach dia dormot.