Chidinma Ojukwu Trial: Court adjourn trial becos autopsy report of late Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga neva ready

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Usifo Ataga

Di trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, di alleged murder suspect of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, and no fit continue today Monday, 21 February 2022 before di Lagos High Court, wey sidon for Tafawa Balewa Square.

Dis na sake of say di forensic report wey go show wetin really cause di death of Usifo Ataga never ready.

Di Director of public Prosecutor Lagos state government ask court to give dem time so dem go fit get di forensic report about wetin cause di death of Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga.

Di Judge wey dey siddon on top di trial Justice Yetunde Adesanya den adjourn di case till 25 of April 2022.

Di prosecuting counsel bin pray di court give dem time sake of di forensic report wey go torch light wetin really kill Usifo Ataga never dey ready.

Di Judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya ask say make di counsel give di court di exact time wey e want as di court go need no when di report go dey available.

Di counsel bin reply say she never know when di Autopsy report go ready but pray di court give dem till like April afta Easter celebration before di next sitting.

Di Judge bin express worry say di counsel suppose don ask di pipo wey dey handle di report for specific time wey di thing go dey out so di court go don know di date to fix.

After consultation wit all di counsels about di time wey go dey good for di court, di judge bin fix from 25 April for di next sitting.

Pipo wey don stand witness for di mata so far

Six pipo don already stand as witnesses for di trial since di mata start.

Chidinma Ojukwu bin chop accuse say she kill Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga and she dey plead not guilty for di incident.

Adebayo Quadri be di second pesin wey follow chop accuse wit Chidinma, di case wey e dey answer be say e conspire wit Chidinma Ojkwu for di murder

Di two defendants dey face eight count charge wey include conspiracy murder, stabbing, forgery, stealing and say dem make bank statements.

Chidinma sister , Chioma Egbuchu wey dem also arraign sake of say she bin receive di late Mr Ataga Iphone 7.