Burkina Faso: How dynamite blast kill 60 pipo for gold mine

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

About sixty pipo don die afta one make-shift gold mine for one village for south-west Burkina Faso.

According to witnesses, di blast bin happun for one market for di gold mining place afta di dynamite wey dem bin dey keep dia catch fire.

One Judicial source tell Reuters say, "bodies dem bin scata everywia. Di explosion even uproot tress and collapse houses dem".

Dem don pack dozens of injured pipo enta di nearest hospital.

Local leader Sansan Urbain Kambou tell Reuters say, many of di miners for di site na pipo wey kasala pursue comot from dia house for oda pats of di kontri.

Dem bin open investigation into di mata afta di regional persecutor go di place and so far dem don arrest one pesin.

According to Burkina Faso tori pipo AIB dem don close di goldmine till further notice.

Bukina Faso na one of di biggest gold producers for Africa, wey get many mines wey international firms dey run and oda informal ones wey no get oversite or regulation.

BBC West Africa tori pesin Nicholas Negoce say since 2009, gold don become Burkina Faso top export pass even cotton.

For 2020. di kontri produce 54 tonnes of gold, wey plenti pass di 45 tonnes dem produce for 2019 according to di ministry in charge of mines and quarries.

Deadly accidents like roof collapse don dey happun well-well for in formal mines for many African kontris.