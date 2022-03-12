Parents of 14-year-old girl wey Jos electricity distribution company high tension wire shock for Benue state cry out for help

Dooshima Abu

BBC News Pidgin, Abuja

53 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Chubiyo Ibrahim

14-year-old Chubiyo Ibrahim dey frail, weak and in serious pain.

Chubiyo wey bin dey lively before now na shadow of herself - she abandon school sake of di wound all over her body wey refuse to heal.

Chiboyo dey like dis since 25, July 2020 wen high tension wire shock her wey make doctors to cut one of her hand.

Di primary three pupil of Unique Kid Academy bin go fetch water from Ekwute stream to bath and go epp her mama sell kaya for road wen di high tension wire wey belong to Jos Electricity Distribution Company lift her and hit her for ground.

Doctors for Jos Teaching Hospital bin book her for surgery but moni no dey for di procedure.

Her parents say she dey house now for more dan one year wit no treatment.

Her parents accuse di electricity company of abandoning her since April last year but di company say na lie-say dem deposit huge moni for Jos Teaching Hospital for her treatment.

How e happun

Wetin we call dis foto, Chubiyo mama Jumai Ibrahim

According to Chubiyo mama Jumai Ibrahim, heavy rain bin fall for north bank area of Makurdi-Benue state capital and so one high tension wire come fall for ground.

Leaders of di community bin call di Jos Electricity Distribution Company wey dey responsible for light mata for Makurdi to come fix di problem, but dem no show.

Chubiyo bin go fetch water from Ekwute stream wey dey warm to bath.

But as she dey come back, di high tension wire magnate her and lift her and hit her for ground.

"Pipo for my area help me cari her to different hospital for our area but dem reject us until we come go Benue State teaching hospital wey dem come attend to us," she explain.

Minutes later, staff of Jos Electricity Distribution Company come di area to fix di high wire tension wire, boys for di area wan beat dem and para say na dia negligence na im cause wetin happun.

"Dem give us 50 thousand naira for drugs and days afta, dem give around 200 thousand naira for hospital bill.

"So doctor say dem go remove my pikin hand, JED say dem go pay for di operation and afta dat, dem ask dem to do di operation." Chubiyo papa, Ibrahim Abu further explain.

Afta sometime, di hospital say dem no dey treat dem again say moni don finish.

"Since den we return to Makurdi come tanda for house. E don reach one year now wey she neva reach hospital" di papa explain.

'We don sell everitin we get to treat her' - Chubiyo parents

Wetin we call dis foto, Chubiyo papa, Ibrahim Abu

Jumai Ibrahim na petty trader and Chubiyo na her first pikin.

Di husband na casual worker wit ministry of land and survey for Benue state.

Di parents wey dey traumatise sake of di pain wey dia pikin dey go through, say dem don sell all dia property including land, okada, TV and mattress to raise moni take treat dia pikin but no improvement.

"We no get anitin to treat di girl - even to eat na wahala. Jos electricity Distribution Company abandon us-wen we go Jos, dem go tell us to go Makurdi and wen we meet di oga dem for Makurdi dem go send us back to Jos we no know wetin to do.

Since April 2021 di girl neva receive beta treatment." She explain.

Chubiyo mama for her explanation say afta dem refer dem to Jos - for di first three times, doctors for Jos University Teaching hospital bin treat dem but afta, dem refuse to treat dem sake of say di electricity distribution company no pay moni.

"As I dey hospital for Jos na for ground me and ma pikin dey sleep.

"All di Jos cold na so e enta her bodi. Dem no dey dress di leg and na so di leg di rotten and smell wen doctor pass and I beg dem, dem go write medicine give us and ask us to go house say JEDC no deposit moni for di treatment." Madam Jumai tok.

I no know wetin to do again-I just live di girl for god hand"

"As I dey now sufferness wan kill me if no be god I for don drop down die sef"

"I don cry-cry no epp me na prayer i dey on top now'" since morning I no even get moni to do akamu for her" she lament.

'We no abandon treatment' - JEDC

Di tok-tok pesin for di Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Adakole Elijah tell BBC Pidgin say di company no abandon Chubiyo and dat di company bin deposit moni for Jos University Teaching Hospital to cater for her and if di moni finish, na di responsibility of di hospital management to inform di company and not refuse to treat di girl.

E explain say di company bin provide logistics and everything to support di family but kasala burst wen di family dey expect di company to give dem moni for dia up keep for hospital and dat wan dey against di company rule.

"Di new oga don set up committee to look into her mata and make sure say she resume treatment but for di area of taking care of di family, our hand no dey." Elijah yan.

Oda times dis kain incident don happun

For February dis year, one sixteen year old Ochanya Emmanuel die afta electric shock her around Rice Mill area of Wadata, Makurdi di Benue state capital. She die togeda wit five oda pipo.

Several odas wunjure sake of di incident..

For April 2021, one Emmanuel Ameh bin die for Achusa Community afta e dey try roll up service cable wey officials of JED allegedly drop carelessly for ground as dem go about to cut light of those wey neva pay light bill.