Nightbirde dead: Jane Marczewski death and how di 'America's Got Talent contestant capture pipo hearts around di world

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AGT

America's Got Talent contestant Jane Marczewski, wey pipo sabi by her stage name Nightbirde, don die.

Her family confam say Nightbirde die afta she battle wit cancer.

She bin gada millions of followers across di world afta she contest for di NBC show "America's Got Talent," sake of her ogbonge song and performance wey touch both di hearts of di judges and viewers alike.

"We, her family, dey devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," di Marczewski family tok inside statement according to reports.

Her family say she fight cancer for four years and die on Feb. 19, 2022.

How Nightbirde win di hearts of millions across di world

Na her song "It's Ok" wey she sing during her ogbonge audition for di 2021 edition of "America;s Got Talent na im make pipo notice her.

And no be just her performance touch pipo.

she bin tell di judges den say she dey battle cancer wey don spread to her lungs, spine and liver.

She further make impression wit di judges wit her positivity and outlok on life wen she tell dem say:

"You no fit wait until life no dey hard anymore before you go decide to be happy,".

Simon Cowell bin press di "Golden Buzzer" to take her straight to di next round of di competition but sadly she get to pull out becos of di cancer.

Reactions to her death

Since dem announce her death, pipo don dey react.

Di AGT show also post tribute for dia social media account.

Nigerian actor and singer Adesua Etomi - Wellington write say: "Jane... I fit see why God bin wan you home. RIP." She write wit di heart and broken heart emojis.

Her family also thank pipo for dia messages and support.