Court strike out suit wey wan cancel police law say unmarried female officer no fit get belle

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Federal High Court for Abuja don rule dismiss one suit by di Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) wey seek to cancel some regulations of di Nigeria Police Force.

Justice Inyang Ekwo refuse to nullify Regulation 127 of di Nigeria Police Force wey say unmarried female police officers no fit get pregnant.

Di NBA don tok say dem go appeal di mata.

According to di regulation, any unmarried female police officer wey get belle go lose her job and dem no got fit re-enlist am except say di Inspector General of Police approve am.

Pipo wey dey listed as defendant ontop dis case na di Attorney-General (AGF) of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Police Service Commission, and the Nigeria Police Force.

For inside counter-affidavit, di AGF bin ask court to dismiss di suit and tell di NBA say make dem approach di National Assembly for amendment if dem no dey happy wit di regulation.

"Fundamental human rights wey di 1999 Constitution (as amended) guarantee no dey absolute.

Di Nigeria Police Act and Regulations na creations of law. Di Nigeria Police Act and Regulations provide di framework for police to maintain peace, fight crime, protect liberties, life and property, and oda mata wey dey related," di AGF tok.

Female police officer lose job afta she get belle

Di NBA bin cite wetin happun to one female police officer for Ekiti State afta she cari belle last year.

Omolola Olajide bin lose her job for January 26, 2021 and di NBA tok say dis kind regulation dey discriminatory and e don make many female officers dey childless sake of say dem no won dey dismissed from di Force.

Laws for female officers wey dey one kain

Di Nigeria Police Force currently dey run on laws from 1968 and some activists believe say plenti of dem dey discriminatory against women.

See some of dem: