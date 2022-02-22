UTAG Strike update: Ghana University teachers suspend action temporarily

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, KNUST

University teachers for Ghana say dem dey suspend dema strike temporarily for negotiations.

Dis be after dem hold emergency NEC meeting to discuss de way forward.

According to UTAG, dem dey suspect de strike up to March 4, 2022 to engage govment.

Last week, dem hold meeting between UTAG leaders, education minister, labour minister den others to discuss dia issues.

Although de meeting no settle de strike issue, UTAG promise say dem go engage plus members to decide on ending de strike.

Inside statement wey dem release, UTAG note say "dem agree on roadmap for negotiation between UTAG den govment."

Wia dis foto come from, UTAG

Dem explain say negotiations go start soonest wey dem go complete am within de specified period.

Appeal from top Ghanaians

According to UTAG, dema decision dey come on de back of appeals from respected Ghanaians like former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who be de Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Sir Sam Jonah, who be de Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

According to UTAG, appeals from Parliament Education Committee den parents also contribute to dia decision.

Despite dis, dem dey hope say authorities go sit with dem to resolve de matter of salaries with urgency.

Demands of lecturers

University lecturers strike hit week five, dis be one of de longest recorded in recent history.