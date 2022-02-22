Ezekiel Atang: Akwa Ibom govnor, odas react to death of Ezekiel Atang di Senior Pastor of God's House Of Refuge

Wia dis foto come from, Ezekiel Atang

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, visit di home of renowned Uyo based cleric, Pastor Ezekiel Atang wey die two days ago.

Di Governor commiserate wit di family on di death of di Late Senior Pastor of God's House of Refuge.

Di tori of di death of di Popular Nigerian pastor, relationship expert, author and speaker begin circulate for Nigeria social media space.

Im friend and South Africa-based Pastor, Charles Awuzie, first post am say Atang' don die for im Facebook post on 21 February 2022.

Tori be say im pastor Ezekiel Atang die for di age of 49 some days to im birthday.

Pastor Atang na di founder and Senior Pastor of God's House Of Refuge.

E no dey clear wetin be di cause of im death.

Pastor Atang dey very popular for Nigeria and even oda kontris ske of r marital advice wey make am start im popular programme "Singles Frank Talk".

Im don write plenti books including 'Understanding Sex', 'Road signs to Destiny', 'Overcoming Masturbation' and 'Lord I am still single why?'

Im also found Fresh Wine for Couples International, one organisation wey dey sought to enrich marriages and relationships through seminars, conferences and Marriage Schools.

Dem don hold di conference for places like Philadelphia, Chicago, Ghana, and so on.

Atang come from Ikot Udota for Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

Im dey married to medical practitioner, recording artiste, singer, songwriter, and co-pastor Dr Dara Atang and dia union dey blessed three children.

Fellow pastors don take to social media to mourn im death.

