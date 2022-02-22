2023 elections: Wetin we know about former Kano govnor Kwankwaso new political movement ahead of 2023 election

35 minutes wey don pass

As di 2023 national elections for Nigeria dey draw closer, former govnor of Kano state for northwest Nigeria alongside some politicians don form one group wey dem call The National Movement TMN.

For di launching event wey happun for Nigeria capital Abuja, former Kogi state govnor Capt Idris Wada, first republic politician Tanko Yakassai and popular politician Buba Galadima.

Kwankwaso for di launch wey happun for International Conference Centre call am 'gathering of concerned Nigerians' and say dem come together to rescue di kontri from all di wrongs wey dey go on.

Di former govnor say Nigerians both at home and abroad na dem come together to form The National Movement and first on dia agenda na how to stop insecurity for di kontri and also make economy strong.

Kwankwaso wey be member of opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no comot to tok which elective position e wan contest for but some say di politician dey try make moves wey go show say e ready for di next election wey dey come.

According to dem, di movement go take over power from di All Progressives Congress for 2023.

Di TNM say e dey conscious of im strong duties to save Nigeria from disintegration.

As dem dey promise to save democracy and rescue di nation, di TNM say e dey set to battle for di soul of Nigeria from di hands of APC and di Peoples Democratic Party.

Prominent Nigerians for di International Conference Centre, venue of di event na elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai; Air Vice Marshall Ifeanaju; Solomon Edoda; Nweze Onu; Falasade Aliyu; Rufai Alkali; Suleiman Hunkuyi; Grace Ben; Umale Shittu; Ibrahim Ringim; Ali Gwaska; Paul Okala; Rufai Hanga; Idris Wada; Abdulrahman Abubakar, plus oda pipo.