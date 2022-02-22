Ukraine crisis: Uefa fit move Champions League final from Russia

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Uefa dey almost sure to switch dis season Champions League final away from St Petersburg inside di Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Russia don send troops to two rebel-hold region of eastern Ukraine and fear say one invasion dey planned.

Some countries,including UK don introduce sanctions against Russia for response to di move.

Uefa say dem dey "closely monitor di situation" and "any decision go dey in due course if e dey necessary".

Against di unrest, Uefa dey highly unlikely to reason to host di game for Russia.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, tok for di House of Commons on Tuesday, say "chance no dey to hold football tournaments for Russia wey invade sovereign countries".

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries add say she bin get "serious concern about di sport events wey suppose hold for Russia, like di Champions League final, and go get tok-tok wit relevant bodies".

She add say: "We no go allow [Russia] President [Vladimir] Putin to take advantage of events on di world stage to legitimise im illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Meanwhile, former UK sports minister Tracey Crouch don tell BBC Sport say Uefa suppose move di final "immediately".

European football governing body dey assess di situation bifor dem decide but dem dey set to go look for new venue under short notice for di third year running. Di past two Champions League finals bin shelle for Portugal sake of Covid-19 mata.

BBC Sport understand say di game still dey played on Saturday, 28 May, wey dey likely to rule Wembley out as host as di League Two and Championship play-off finals dey set to dey played for di stadium for weekend.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan say oda venues for di British capital suppose dey considered as e call for "one comprehensive package of sanctions against Russia" to dey imposed.

"Hosting games suppose be privilege not right, I think say di final suppose dey taken away from St Petersburg and London tanda ready to host di final,"e tell BBC London.

Uefa don already postpone di Youth League last-16 tie between Dynamo Kyiv and Sporting Lisbon wey dey scheduled to played for Ukraine capital on March two.

Di match don dey moved to March nine, wit Uefa say dem go remain "in contact wit di two clubs for any further decision".

Oda Uefa competition fixtures fit yet need to dey moved. Teams no remain from Ukraine for any oda European competition dis season but Russian club Zenit St Petersburg still dey di Europa League and dey set to play di second leg of dia play-off round tie wit Real Betis for Spain on Thursday. Zenit bin lose di home leg 3-2.

For di international level, Russia dey scheduled to host Poland for World Cup play-off on 24 March and if dem win dem go face Sweden or Czech Republic on 29 March.

Ukraine also dey di World Cup play-offs, and visit Scotland and den maybe Wales or Austria for dia bid to qualify for di tournament in Qatar.

Tensions for di region don rise further dis week as Russia President Vladimir Putin dey order troops to enta two rebel-hold regions for eastern Ukraine, afta dem sabi dem as independent states.

Fear fear over one invasion bin dey riss in recent months, as Russia don mass around 150,000 troops along Ukraine borders, according to US estimates.

"Give say di British and European condemnation of Russian action for Ukraine, Uefa suppose immediately move di Champions League final from di Gazprom stadium," Crouch add.

"Di ban on politicians and officials wey dey travel to di Russian-hosted 2018 World Cup be soft message to President Putin wey bin no make made significant difference - so Uefa need to take much stronger stance not least to make sure say fans wey dey travel dey safe."