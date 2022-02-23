How four armed robbers on motorbike open fire on armoured bullion van for Ghana

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Armed robbers for Ghana attack bullion van

Police for Ghana dey on manhunt for armed robbers wey open fire on bullion van for North Industrial Area, Accra.

De incident wey happen Tuesday afternoon shock eyewitnesses who dey around as de attack happen.

One eyewitness who dey work around de area talk BBC Pidgin say de whole tin happen very fast.

According her, she notice four men who approach de bullion van on motorbike.

Suddenly dem start dey shoot de car, but de can no open but dem no stop.

"Dem continue dey fire at de bullion van until one police officer who dey work for nearby bank also fire at dem wey dem run" she reveal.

In de process of escaping dem fire into de people wey dey around so say nobody go attack dem.

*Police escape death sake of armoured bullion van*

Police for Ghana say dia officers escape death after armed robbers open fire on dia bullion van inside broad daylight sake of e be armored vehicle.

Inside statement wey dem release, IGP George Akuffo Dampare hail de police officer from de bank wey manage stop de robbery from happening.

Although de robbers no make away wit any monies, police say dem injure three people after dem shoot randomly into nearby crowd as dem dey escape.

Police dey intensity call for use of bullion van

Ghana Police say dia officers escape death sake of dem dey inside armoured bullion van wit de money.

Inspector General of Police re-echo de need for financial institutions to use armoured bullion vans for bulk cas transport after similar attacks kill officers last year.

Bullion van robbery attacks in recent times

In January last year, armed robbers attack bullion van for Fomena, Ashanti Region where dem steal Ghc500,000.

Dem kill Police in de process of de attack, police arrest 5 suspects in relation to dis robbery incident.

Another attack on ambulance happen for Koforidua in March dis year where robbers kill Ambulance driver, Abraham Tetteh during de robbery sake of dem mistake de ambulance for bullion van.

Also, another incident for Accra Spintex road around March when armed robbers attack bullion van in one of de suburbs for Spintex, dem assault dis driver.

On May 2020 some 4 armed robbers attack bullion van for Techiman, dem steal over Ghc 600,000.