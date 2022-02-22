Wen I treat Sylvester Oromoni, no evidence say dem beat am - Dowen College doctor

Medical doctor for Dowen College Lagos say she no notice any sign say late Sylvester Oromoni jnr collect beating wen she treat am for di school sick-bag days before im death.

Dr Mojisola Bisiriyu appear as witness during di coroner inquest wey dey go for Magistrate court Ikeja Lagos on Tuesday. She say treat di deceased on 22nd November 2021 and also meet am again on 23rd before im pipo come carri am.

According to di doctor, di boy limp come meet am dat day for di school sick bay, say im dey complain of pain for im tie. “We give am pain killer, massage im leg and call im mama”.

Di doctor wey don work with Dowen college for five years sample one paper for court wey she say na her statement and request court to admit am. Court admit am.

For di statement di doctor say her work include to check students wey get health complaints and to give dem necessary medications and call their parents.

Wen Counsel Oromoni family ask am weda e carri di boy go hospital wen di boy complain, di doctor respond say

“I request di parents to come pick am, as dat one na school policy. Dem come pick am, we no carri am go any partner hospital as we don tok to di parents”.

Femi Falana ask di doctor weda e dey aware say di boy collect beating after some school boys bin demand am to show private part of im sister.

Doctor Mojisola say “I don’t know”, wey mean say e no dey aware of di beating.

About di school medical records of dia students, di doctor say “I sabi im medical history. Na school policy to know di medical history of evri new student. Di parents go run some tests and submit doctors report”.

Sylvester Oromoni file no get im medical report

Di Oromoni’s lawyer show di doctor di admission note of di deceased, e ask am weda di boy get medical file for di school and weda im records dey Inside.

Dr Bisiriyu see di admission note come add say “di boy get medical file. Di file no contain im medical records, Na for admissions unit di records dey stay. I bin no know weda im get any medical condition.

Falana ask am weda she no dey office wen di deceased come complain for di sick bay on di 21st?

Di medical doctor say she no dey on duty dat day till 22nd wen di boy come back to sick bay. She say di boy tell am say e fall down wen im wan pick im bycycle. Say e also tell me say im play football and fall down. I treat am on Monday 22nd, I no treat am on di 23rd.

“I see am on di 23rd. E get pain for im right tie. E dey complain say im parents no come pick am”.

Falana ask am “you see am wen dem carri am enter motor unto say e no fit waka on im own”?

Doctor answer say, I see am leave di sick bay, I know say dem assist am waka, I no know weda dem carri am into di car.

About who do handle health matter of students wen doctor no dey, Doctor Mojisola say “I dey work 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday, wen doctors don close work, students dey go meet di nurse wey dey live in-house with di dem. Di school no carri out any test on di boy except for di massaging, I surprise say im parents no carri am go hospital to treat, say dem leave am for house”.

After all di cross examination, di magistrate adjourned di case till Monday 28 February 2022.

IPO statement for witness box

DI police officer wey bin investigate di controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr for December 2021 don earlier tell di coroner wey dey hear di mata say investigation of the five senior students of dowen college wey dem suspects of bullying and assaulting di deceased no dey concluded before dem dey release dem from one remand home based on court order.

Dis na despite one protest letter wey di police command for Lagos sama di chief judge of di state wey ask say make dem revoke di bail wey dem grant di boys before di 30-day remand order expire

Di IPO Bamidele Olusegun of di homicide dept at di scid Panti affirm during im cross examination wey Femi Falana (SAN) lead.

Di letter of protest wey now dey among exhibits before di coroner, dated December 22,2021 against di bail wey dem grant di underaged boys, wey be suspects for Sylvester jnr death dey signed by DCP Fayoade Adegoke wey head homicide investigations at Panti.

Inside di police interim investigative report dated dec 23,2021another exhibit, di witness add say di claims say di deceased dey allegedly bullied, tortured by di suspects and forced to drink one unknown substance no dey confam.

But dem add say one of di suspect for 2019 been choo suspension from school for inappropriate behaviour wey include spitting on one teacher.

Di witness also acknowledge say di school no reprimand another suspect wey beat up di deceased for October 2021 because e bin ask am to describe di private part of um elder sister wey also dey Dowen college.

Oga olusegun also tell di coroner Mikhail Kadiri say di police report conclude say "e dey evident say some group of students constitute themselves into one clique to dey bully and intimidate fellow students for di school.

Say di three school housemasters - Valentine Igbokwueze, Ahmed Ayomo and Adesanya Alusesan dey negligent, passive and fail to take decisive action when cases of inappropriate behavior dey reported to dem."

But di police add say dem no fit go on to prosecute dem sake if lack of evidence.

Di court den adjourned to Tuesday feb 22 for counsel for Dowen college, Anthony Kpokpo and oda counsel to cross examine di witness.

Sylvester Oromoni corona inquest so far

Di chief pathologist of Lagos state university teaching hospital wey bin lead di second autopsy on late Sylvester Oromoni mata bin rule out chemical intoxication as di cause of death.

But for cross examination, e bin admit say dem no take one blackish substance wey dem find for di intestine of late Sylvester during di procedure to toxicology laboratory to test for poison as dem allege.

Na two autopsies wey dem conduct on di 11-year-old Sylvester Oromoni jnr wey die under one questionable circumstances for November 30 2021.

Di first procedure wey dem do for di central hospital Warri on 2 December bin conclude say di cause of death be chemical intoxication wey arise from acute lung injury.

But on 14, December Lasuth Chief Pathologist, Associate Professor Sunday Soyemi bin do anoda autopsy on di deceased before 14 witnesses.

Di expert witness bin tell di coroner wey siddon for Ikeja, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri say di primary cause of death be septicaemia, one serious bloodstream infection wey lobar pneumonia cause and infection of di muscles around di boy right ankle.

Di chief pathologist bin add for di 7, February sitting say di first autopsy bin no suppose conclude on chemical intoxication as cause of death sake of dem no open di decease oesophagus and trachea to make sure say e bin don swallow any substance wey fit injure am.

According to Professor Shoyemi wey be di director of public prosecution for di Lagos ministry of justice, Babajide Martins, di pathologist for Warri bin do "bad autopsy wey be di cause of di kasala wey surround di case."

But Senior Advocate of Nigeria wey represent di Oromoni family, Femi Falana bin object say make di witness no comment on document wey di state no tender before di court .

Counsel for di Nigerian Bar Association Beenard Onigah further question im failure to do toxicology test on di deceased, di witness bin add say e also still dey possible to do di test.

According to am, "in conducting di toxicology, I need to take di blood, fluid, di vitreous and send to di lab, di gastric content. All dis no dey available for di second autopsy."Di stomach bin dey opened by di first pathologist and dem no find noting. Di blood, urine don dey sucked out during embalming...," Professor Shoyemi tok.

How we reach hia

Late last year, one video bin go round showing one school boy wey dey cry of pain. Di video be dat of one Dowen College, one boarding secondary school for Lekki area in Lagos.

Some days later, di boy, wey pipo later sabi as Sylvester Oromoni junior die, some days to im 12th birthday.

Dowen College student Sylvester Oromoni death video den make di hashtag #JusticeForSylvester dey trend.

Tori of di death of di boy for Dowen College, Lekki Lagos bin go worldwide.

Na one social media user @perrisonoronomi make di post about wetin hapun wey make di incident go viral.

"Dis na my cousin wey dem beat to death for one school wey cost over 1 million naira," di user post am for im twitter page wit foto of di deceased.