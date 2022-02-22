ASUU Strike Update: Wetin happun as federal goment meet wit university lecturers over strike mata

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, don hold close door meeting wit di leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to find way to end di ongoing strike.

Oga Ngige say even though lapses bin dey for di implementation of dia agreement, dat one for no lead to strike action as goment dey committed to meet dia needs.

E say im goal na to ensure say dis strike end as soon as possible so dat students go go back school.

“E for no be be one month strike. In fact, nothing like one month strike or warning strike in labour parlance. Strike na strike. We want dis to end as soon as possible to enable us sort out all grey areas wey dey inside di agreement as di ILO Principles At Work allow for renegotiation of Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"So we go back to the draft agreement. We must avoid anoda situation wia our pikin dem bear di brunt of two elephants fighting.” im explain.

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU bin go strike on Monday, February 14 wit immediate effect.

Di strike go last till March 14, 2022.

Di National President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke blame goment for di strike and accuse say goment fail to implement di 2020 MOA.

E also explain give say government also fail to convene di regular implementation monitoring meeting wey dem agree

ASUU say dem no go call off di strike until goment meet dia demands.

Meanwhile, di student union bodi NANS don ask all students make dem block major roads across di 36 states of di kontri to protest di ongoing strike.

How di mata waka

Di last time ASUU do national strike na for March 2020 - E last for last eight months. Di strike end for December 2020 wen dem sign Memorandum of Action wit goment.

For December, 2021 di federal goment say dem pay N30 billion Revitalisation Fund and N22.5 billion Earned Academic Allowance to lecturers.

"Accountant General Office and the Funds Office of di federal Ministry of Finance tell me say dem don pay di money to di 38 federal universities and all di affected universities go don get dia money," Oga Chris Ngige, di Minister of Labour and Employment bin tok.

But di president of ASUU say goment neva still implement agreements dem reach wit di union.

E say, "nothing positive don hapun since goment and ASUU sign di MoE. Dem don go sleep."

ASUU for November 15, 2021, give di federal goment a three-week ultimatum to shaperly meet dia demand or else dem go strike but dem say no positive response come from goment.

Di lecturers come vex say dem go must go anoda strike sake of say goment no dey straight wen dem agree to something - Dem no dey keep dia own side of di bargain especially regarding di MOU wey dem sign wey lead to di suspension of di 8 month strike for 2020.

Afta di union hold National Executive Council meeting for University of Abuja on November 13 and 14, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, say despite say dem hold series of meeting wit Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr.

Chris Ngige, on October 14, 2021, on issues, including funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution; promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, and di inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System Payment, no beta don show.

Dis one come make di union begin mobilise dia members for strike but afta two days of deliberation, dem decide say dem go do warning strike first and afta dat, if goment do do anytin, dem go den go on indefinite strike.

Lecturers and students carry placards dey protest strike for Universities

Issues wey cause gbege between ASUU and Nigeria goment