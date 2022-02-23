Nicolas Nimo: Ghana amputee footballer who dey dribble players wit crutches

one hour wey don pass

Football as a professional career dey change lives, but for dis Ghanaian amputee football dey keep am alive.

Nicolas Nimo, amputee footballer from Ghana dey play football plus able bodied colleagues for de capital, Accra.

After he round up en weekday for work actuarial data analyst, he use de weekend for football so say he go keep fit.

How fatal accident leave me wit one leg

Dem no born Nicolas without en pair of legs. He reveal say at age seven years, one car knock am down resulting to de amputation of en leg.

"I dey cross de road wey car hit me wey dem cut my leg" he talk.

Despite dis challenge, de young Ghanaian sportsman say he dey like play football as that be one way he dey feel normal.

'Dribble wit crutches'

Nicholas overcome en disability despite de challenge he for face.

De young man go school, finish bachelors degree den masters all in mathematics and Actuarial Science.

But what dey impressive about am be say as a sportsman, he dey use en one leg and crutches dribble able bodied players.

He even master how to dribble normal player plus en one leg and crutches.

"I dey wan change de idea people get about physically challenged people" he talk.

He explain say de idea that physically challenged people no fit do anything be wrong.

According to am, he even dey train with normal people using one leg wey he dey play and score like anybody.

"Sometimes if I dey play with two crutches, people think say I get advantage." he add.

"I dey play just like dem...sometimes if you think say you fit take de ball from me easily, I go take skills stop you" he talk BBC Pidgin.