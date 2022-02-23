Adan Hussein Dida: Ethiopian primary school boy wey generate electricity for im village

One 14-year-old boy dey receive accolades afta e generate electricity from biogas, to light up several homes for Borana zone, southern Ethiopia.

Adan Hussein Dida, wey be grade eight student for Tula Web Primary School, say e do di project to reduce di suffering of villagers wey no get basic services like roads, hospitals and electricity.

E start di project from di backyard of im parents, e decompose animal waste inside a two-metre deep hole.

From dat e come fit generate enough electricity for eight houses. E charge each house $0.87 (£0.64) per month.

Di locals for di area be mainly pipo wey dey take care of animals wey dem dey rely on for survival, but with di serious water scarcity wey hit dii kontri sake of di weather, many dey live in poverty.

Adan family dey use di money im dey raise from im electricity project to take dey support.

"I dey very proud of wetin I don achieve so far, dem say I don save dem from di cost of batteries and torches. Dia children now fit read from home instead of dem to dey wait until di next day to do dia homework," Adan tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Im teacher, Boru Sora, say Adan dey expand im project to more houses for di village despite say bad roads dey make am difficult for am to go to towns to purchase di equipment e need.

"E be very innovative student. Beside di biogas, e don try several tins from fixing radios and oda electronics to making plane wey fly for 100 metres," Mr Boru say.

More students for Adan school wey don dey inspired by am dey come up with dia own projects.