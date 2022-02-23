Npower Batch C stream 2: Latest about di programme Nigerian goment establish to tackle unemployment plus wetin you need to know

More dan one year afta dem apply for 2020, Batch C stream 2 candidates of Nigeria N-Power project don get signal say dem fit proceed.

Reports say di list of candidates wey dem shortlist for di next round come out for February, 2022 and candidates wey make am go need to proceed for dia biometric stage, afta den e go be on to di final selection.

Those wey don dey shortlisted, afta dem do dia biometrics and pass through di final selection process go come dey posted to dia place of primary assignment.

N-Power na programme Nigerian goment say dem build to address di issue of youth unemployment and to help increase social development.

Di program dey designed to target Nigerians between di ages of 18 and 35 "to acquire and develop life-long skills for become change makers in dia communities." According to statement for di programme official website.

Di minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq bin say dem receive ova five million applicants for di N-Power Batch C programme.

And di aim na to deploy a force of 500,000 trained graduated to dia communities to provide solution to di nation under-developed public services like education, healthcare, and civic engagement.

But so far so good, di programme don dey able to meet dis goals?

Wetin you need to know

President Muhammadu Buhari create am for 2016 for unemployed graduates and non-graduates between di age of 18 and 35.

Under di scheme, beneficiaries of di scheme go dey engaged wit work within dia communities for two years and get monthly salary from di federal goment.

Graduate and non-graduate beneficiaries go work for different areas wey include N-Power Agro, N-Power Health, N-Power Teach, N-Power Tax, N-Power Tech, N-Power Knowledge and N-Power Build.

Di minimum certificate to participate for N-Power Knowledge na secondary school certificate.

For one past interview, di National coordinator of di National social investment program, Dr Umar Bindir bin tell BBC say di participants go first go through three months intensive training for different areas like

•Software training - Dat na for those pipo wey go dey into programming and coding

•Hardware - Dat na for those wey wan to dey repair computers, Ipad etc

•Animation - Dis one na computer graphics and so on.

•Creative - Dat na scripting for pipo wey wan go into acting

Dem must dey between di age of 18-35 years old.

Unemployment palava for Nigeria

Unemployment for Nigeria na big problem.

Di National Bureau of Statistics tok for 2021 say di kontri unemployment rate increase to 33.3% for Q4 2020 from 27.1% for Q2 2020.

Di number of pipo for di economically active or working age population (15 - 64 years ege) during di reference period of di survey, Q4, 2020 na 122,049,400.

Di N-Power programme get three batches wey include A, B, and C. Di plan na for di programme to come in to epp reduce di unemployment palava.

Goment for 2019 say dem bin don spend about N279bn for di programme and say about 800,000 young Nigerians don benefit from di scheme.

For 2016, 200,000 beneficiaries na im dey di Batch A and dem spend 43 months instead of di 24 months wey dem suppose dey engaged.

For 2018, di goment engage 300,000 beneficiaries for Batch B and wen e reach time for dem to comot for 2020, small drama bin play out as some of di beneficiaries claim say goment still dey owe dem money.

Di latest Batch C na 500,000 beneficiaries.

BBC Pidgin tok to one of di applicants of di current N-Power Batch C, Emmanuel Riagbayire and im tell us say im dey expect to get better training wey go transform im life and also better di society.

"I dey expect to get better training wey go take useful to me and di society. I also expect make di organiser of di programme empower us wit some basic equipment wey we fit use start something after di training.

"If e dey possible for di goment to increase di stipend e go make sense sake of say things don hard for di kontri," Emmanuel tok.

Criticisms and praise for di programme

Plenty hailing and condemnation don follow dis programme since e start for 2016. Some see am as better employment and development strategy, odas say di process no pure and e dey stressful plus di money wey e dey gulp too much as dem fit take am build industries for dis youth to dey permanently employed.

Oluwafunmilayo Oluwatobi Adegun na one of di beneficiaries of N-Power Teach and she tok say di scheme really help her teaching skills.

Adegun tell BBC Pidgin say N-Power expose am to different teaching techniques and di scheme make am a better teacher.

She however tok say N-Power need to improve di 30,000 stipend sake of say many pipo get families wey depend on dem to survive.

"Di stipend still dey small and goment suppose increase am sake of say 30,000 no fit solve anything for dis kontri. Many of dis beneficiaries get families wey depend on dem dey pay school fees," Adegun tok.

Adegun wey currently dey work wit Ondo State goment as a teacher also tok say N-Power suppose get exit plan for beneficiaries.

She say goment no suppose disengage beneficiaries witout establishing dem or put dem for ministries wey go need dia skills.