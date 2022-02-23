Jaruma and Ned Nwoko: Court order re-arrest of Hauwa Saidu say make dem remand her for Suleja prison

Di Upper Area Court, Zuba for Abuja don revoke di bail wey dem grant popular aphrodisiac seller Hauwa Saidu wey pipo popularly sabi as Jaruma.

Presiding judge, Barrister Ismail Abdullahi Jibrin for im ruling say make police re-arrest Jaruma and remand her for di Suleja Correctional Centre, until March 17, 2022 di new adjourned date.

Di judge vex as Jaruma and her lawyer no show up for court and dem no send any representation.

Earlier for court, the judge stand down di case sake of say she and her lawyer no show up.

One oda lawyer, wey describe insef as friend of di court, beg court to give dem small time in a bid of fairness to all parties.

Di judge come give dem more than two hours to come or send representative before e rule, yet nobody show up afta di two hours grace period di judge give.

Prosecution Lawyer Inegbinoise Edwin appeal to di court to revoke her bail, since she jump bail and no show face for court.

Di judge para say na mockery to di court and Judiciary and if di defendant ignore court and e go bad if court no take action.

Therefore di court must take action.

"I hereby issue Bench warrant against one Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma, I order di surety to show cause and explain to us why she no show face for court"

"Dis case dey adjourned to March 17, 2022". Di judge tok.