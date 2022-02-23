Riky Rick: Fans and celebs dey mourn as South African rapper die at 34
South African rapper, Rikhado Makhado wey dey popularly known as Riky Rick don die at di age of 34.
Tori pipo News24 tok say, one family tok-tok pesin, Sheikani Makhado confam di tori, but no give any more informate.
Na early mor-mor today di "Nafukwa" rapper, bin post im last post for social media say, "I go return as stronger man. Dis land na still my home."
Na for 2020, Riky Rick bin open up about im issue with depression for interview afta im papa die.
Many stars don comot to mourn im passing including South African actress, Pearl Thusi and Focalistic.
Riky Rick dey survived by im wife and two pikin.
Before im death im bin dey prepare for one music festival wey dem dey call Cotton Fest wey suppose to hold next month.