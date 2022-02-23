Riky Rick: Fans and celebs dey mourn as South African rapper die at 34

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

South African rapper, Rikhado Makhado wey dey popularly known as Riky Rick don die at di age of 34.

Tori pipo News24 tok say, one family tok-tok pesin, Sheikani Makhado confam di tori, but no give any more informate.

Na early mor-mor today di "Nafukwa" rapper, bin post im last post for social media say, "I go return as stronger man. Dis land na still my home."

Na for 2020, Riky Rick bin open up about im issue with depression for interview afta im papa die.

Many stars don comot to mourn im passing including South African actress, Pearl Thusi and Focalistic.

Riky Rick dey survived by im wife and two pikin.