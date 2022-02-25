Ukraine and Russia 'war' 2022 reason: Ghana stand wit Ukraine under Russia invasion

Wia dis foto come from, JOHN MACDOUGALL Wetin we call dis foto, President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana say dem dey stand with Ukraine afta Russian invasion. Di UN rep declare on Friday.

Harold Agyeman, Ghana permanent representative to di UN Security Council say im kontri support dia sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Agyeman, de development dey worry. "De developments which de happen first Ukraine dey worry."

He talk say "Dis situation get implications not for just Ukraine den en immediate neighbors but all countries" .

Addressing de United Nations Security Council, Agyeman talk say "Ghana dey stand by de sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Ghana dey call for ceasefire den respect for international den humanitarian laws.

E say e feel sad on top di Russian invasion and dia recognition of non-goment controlled areas for Ukraine.

De diplomat say dem need to call for ceasefire and respect international and humanitarian laws.

Oga Agyeman add say di ongoing kasala go affect everybodi. Ghana don already call out Russia on dia unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, dem tell Ghanaian students in Ukraine say make dem find shelter for inside house or wia goment keep shelters for dem as Russia still dey attack dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@ghanamissionun Wetin we call dis foto, Harold Agyeman, Ghana permanent representative to di UN Security Council

Ghana stand with Ukraine - Wetin e signify?

Na on Thursday, Russia start to dey attack di kontri one dey afta President Vladmir Putin recognise to rebel held regions for eastern Ukraine as sovereign nations.

Ghana stand show say di west African nation wey be non-permanent member of di UN security council go show support for Ukraine.

Impact on oil prices den electricity

Ghanaian leader Prez Akufo-Addo say de latest developments go affect oil prices.

Inside message wey Information Minister share on en behalf, Prez Akufo-Addo talk say "fuel prices in dis country be key in dis conflict wey dis go negatively affect Ghanaians."

He also explain say dis war go fit increase de price of oil and natural gas which go make electricity prices rise.

Evacuation of Ghanaian students

Govment say over 1,000 Ghanaian students dey study for Russia, sake of that dem dey focused on de safety and security of citizens wey dey there.

Meanwhile, evacuation be major item on de cards of govment for citizens who dey live for there.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Servicemen of di Ukrainian National Guard take positions inside central Kyiv

President of Ukraine say Russia want to destroy Ukraine politically by removing him.

Volodymyr Zelinsky say 137 civilians - including soldiers and civilians - die on Thursday

Di Ukrainian President leader bin speak to im pipo on television from his office inside Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin don defend im move, saying e no get oda way to defend Russia.

But US President Joe Biden say Putin aggression go come at a heavy cost to Russia.

Cause of Russia and Ukraine war - Wetin Putin want?

For months now, Russia Vladimir Putin bin dey deny plan to attack Ukraine, but on Thursday e announce a "special military operation" for di kontri Donbas region.

Di announcement on live television bin dey followed by reports of explosions for Ukraine capital Kyiv as well as oda parts of di kontri.

Mr Putin latest actions dey come days afta e bone peace deal and order troops inside two eastern regions wey rebels dey hold, for im own words to "maintain peace".

Russia don deploy at least 200,000 troops near Ukraine borders in recent months, and fears dey say di latest move mark di first step of a new invasion.

Russia for a long time don stand against Ukraine move towards European institutions, both Nato and di EU.

Now, Mr Putin dey claim say Ukraine na toy of di West and no ever be proper state anyway.

E dey demand guarantees from di West and Ukraine say dem no go join Nato, one defensive alliance of 30 konties, and say Ukraine go demilitarise and become a neutral state.

As a former Soviet republic Ukraine get deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and dem dey speak well-well dia, but ever since Russia invade for 2014 those relations don get K-Leg.

Russia attacke Ukraine wen dem comot di pro-Russian president for early 2014. Di war for di east don claim more dan 14,000 lives since den.

Wen Russia invade Ukraine for 2014, rebels wey get President Putin support seize big areas of di east and dem don dey dig am out wit Ukraine army ever since.

One international Minsk peace accord happun but di gbege still continue and so Russia leader say e dey send in troops to di two areas wey di rebels dey hold.

UN Secretary-General don reject Russia use of di word peacekeepers.

Di West believe say Moscow dey plan new invasion of Ukraine, a kontri of 44 million pipo wit border wit both Russia and di European Union.