Ukraine crisis: Kyiv urge citizens to comot Russia as fear dey rise

One woman clean her damaged house afta artillery fire from one area of Donetsk under di control of Russian-backed rebel

Ukraine don urge dia citizens wey dey live for Russia to leave di country immediately inside growing fears of war.

Dis na addition to di order wey dey affect more dan three million pipo, Ukraine bin mobilise dia military reserves and dey set to declare state of emergency.

Ukraine move bin come as Russian troops, wey Putin order to enter two rebel-hold regions for eastern Ukraine, dey reportedly enter closer to di border.

Russia don begin evacuate dia embassy for Kyiv and lower di flag there.

Western countries don announce plenti sanctions against Russia sake of dem recognise di so-called pipo republic of Luhansk and Donetsk for eastern Ukraine as independent states and order troops to enta for "peacekeeping" operations - one claim wey dey rejected by di UN Secretary-General and dey decried as nonsense by di West.

Russia bin dey back bloody armed rebellion for eastern Ukraine for di past eight years. Some 14,000 pipo - including many civilians - don di fight since den.

US President Joe Biden say Russia latest actions mark di beginning of one invasion.

Fear of Russian attack don dey rise for months, wit more dan 150,000 troops wey gather along Ukraine border, according to US estimate.

Ukraine tok say dem dey order dia citizens to leave Russia bicos "to ginger Russia aggression" fit limit consular assistance. Around two million Ukrainians dey live permanently for Russia and anoda one to two million more fit dey stay there as migrant workers.

Di military for Kyiv say dem dey call up all reservists wey dey age 18 to 60 for maximum of one year.

Di state of emergency dey expected to last for 30 days and fit give Ukrainian authorities di right to shield dia population and statehood from possible danger. Reports suggest say e fit include di option to impose di curfew if needed.

Ukraine latest measures bin come as e dey targeted by large-scale cyber-attack on Wednesday, wey dey affect goment websites and banks.

One minister bin tell Interfax-Ukraine news agency say service for some Ukrainian institutions, including di health, security and foreign ministries, dey taken offline for one denial of service (DDOS) attack. Dat kind attack dey aim to overload websites by flooding one network wit fake traffic and dey prevent am from communicating normally.

Russia don repeatedly deny say dem dey plan to invade Ukraine, as dem dismiss warnings as anti-Russian hysteria. However, President Vladimir Putin dis week tear up di 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine and describe di country as entirely created by Russia.

Wetin state of emergency mean for Ukraine?

Myroslava Petsa, BBC News Ukrainian, Kyiv explain say.

Ukraine Parliament dey expected to approve one bill to declare state of emergency, wey go cover di whole of Ukraine apart from di Donetsk and Luhansk areas.

Di first preparation wey dey under way be - as President Zelensky tok yesterday for im address to di nation say Ukraine dey to call up im reservists.

I know say lot of men and women dey called up today and bin go to military offices today.

Di state of emergency no go be di same as martial law, though dis fit also dey imposed for Ukraine - as di secretary of di national security and defence council tok today - in case one further invasion happun.