Uromi bank robbery: Police recover N34million and cars wey suspects allegedly abandon

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin Wetin we call dis foto, Uromi bank robbery

Police for Nigeria say dem don recover more dan N34million and abandoned cars including oda items from di armed robbery attack on four banks and di police division for Uromi, Esan North East local goment of Edo State late Thursday evening.

According to reports, two police men and five civilians bin die for di armed robbery attack.

Police tok tok pesin Bello Kontongs confam to BBC Pidgin say di armed robbers use dynamite attack four banks: Zenith Bank , UBA, First Bank and Union bank for Uromi.

According to di tok-tok pesin for di state command, di Divisional Police officer of Ubiaja bin mobilize three patrol teams go Oruen quarters Ubiaja bush afta dem bin get informate about two abandoned motor wey dem suspect say go be di ones di armed robbers use for di attack.

Di operatives bin go di scene wit di Oniha of Ubiaja, chief John Odijie and vigilante groups.

Dem bin recover about four cars, two motor cycles, two bags wey carry female items, ATM cards, money and oda tins wey dem carry go dia station.

Meanwhile, dem say dem hand di recovered items over to ACPOL Uromi, for di Ubiaja police station for further action.

Wia dis foto come from, other Wetin we call dis foto, Uromi bank robbery scene

No be di first time

Dis no be di first recently wey robbers go dey attack banks and financial institutions.

In di last one year di kontri don witness more dan two attacks on banks and security pipo.

For Ibadan di Oyo State capital at least three pipo including two police officers die afta armed robbers wey reach 10 in number hijack bullion van around Idi-Ape area of Ibadan for February 2022.

Police say di bullion van bin dey carry money wen di armed robbers attack dem for di southwestern Nigerian town.

Di armed robbers engage di police officers wey dey escort di bullion van and in di process, dem carry undisclosed amount of money run.

For 2021, robbers bin storm two towns inside Osun State wia dem hit two commercial banks.

Di robbers also attack one police station, inside di southwest state on Wednesday, 2 June, 2021.

Di towns dem attack na Apomu, di headquarters of Isokan Local Goment Area and Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Goment Area. .