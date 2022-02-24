Ukraine Russia invasion: Nigeria, Ghana students dey in 'panic mode' afta Vladimir Putin order military operation

one hour wey don pass

Some African students for Ukraine say dem dey panic sake of wetin dey happun for Ukraine.

Dis na afta Russian President Vladimir Putin launch a "special military operation" for di Ukraine eastern Donbas region.

Inside one televised address, Putin bin urge Ukrainian sojas wey dey face di Russian-backed rebels to surrender dia weapons and return to dia house.

Mr Putin say Russia no plan to occupy Ukraine, but warn say Moscow response go be "instant" one if anyone try to challenge Russia.

Di mata don spark reactions across di world.

'We dey fear for our lives'

One Nigerian student for Ukraine George Samuel Woedey say di situation for Ukraine na serious one and im and many oda students dey fear about wetin fit happun to dem.

Woedey tell BBC Pidgin say im and oda students dey plan to leave Ukraine through di land border sake of say di goment don shut down di airspace.

Di Nigerian man wey dey live for di Ukrainian capital Kyiv tok say dia plan na to enta Poland through di land border and from Poland dem go enta Dubai.

"Everything dey challenging since di tension start between Russia and Ukraine. Right now, everybody dey move helter skelter to find a way out," Woedey tok.

Emmanuel Ibrahim wey dey study for National Aerospace University for Ukraine also say e dey panic mode sake of di attack wey dey currently go on.

Im tok say even though pipo dey fear, some of dem dey go on wit dia daily activities but banks don close down.

"I dey panic sake of wetin dey go on for Ukraine. I no fit leave di kontri sake of say di airspace don dey shut down. Russia don dey attack di only city wey close to Poland wey pipo won follow escape," Ibrahim tok.

Ibrahim tok say im school get bunker wey im fit hide but e no currently dey school and im no fit enta school right now sake of say Russia don begin dey attack im school community.

'De airstrikes come as shock, we dey panic'

"De news come as a shock, dem advise we not to go out, we dey panic" Philip Bobie Ansah, President of Ghana Students (NUGS) talk BBC Pidgin.

Ghana Embassy for Switzerland reach out to collect data of Ghanaian students who dey Ukraine for possible evacuation once dem go fit make dat possible.

"We still dey talk to dem, evacuation be top of de agenda" he add.

"Either dem go evacuate by air when Russia cease fire or land to neighbouring kontries" Mr Bobie Ansah explain.

But for now, e go be hard to evacuate sake of air strikes start so planes no go fit fly.

But if authorities go fit move dem to neighbouring country by land to say Poland, dem go fit fly dem to Ghana.

"Our families make concerned, dem dey reach out to us to find out what dey happen" Mr Bobie Andah talk.

He explain say right now, Ukraine announce state of emergency which dem dey follow to ensure say dem be safe.

Ghana embassy for Switzerland too ask dem to remain calm.

'We never hear from di Nigerian goment'

Anoda Nigerian student wey simply identify imsef as Anthony tok say dem dey stuck for Ukraine and dem never hear from di Nigerian Embassy.

Anthony, wey don dey Ukraine for five years tok say im and oda students don write di embassy but dem never hear from dem. E say im school get bunker.

Wetin Nigerian and Ghana goment tok?

Nigeria goment don assure citizens wey dey live for Ukraine say as soon as airports for di kontri don dey open, dem go help evacuate those wey wan comot di kontri.

Tok-tok pesin for di Ministry of Affairs, Francisca Mayuli wey give dis informate say di Nigerian Embassy for Ukraine don reassure dem of di safety of Nigerians for Ukraine and dem dey undertake measures to keep dem safe.

She add join say, Nigeria Mission don confam say military action by di Russians dey limited to only military installations for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Before di mata bin escalate, di Nigeria Embassy for Ukraine bin release emergency contacts for Nigerians wey dey live for Ukraine and areas wey dey close to di kontri in case of mata wey relate to enquiries, consular and welfare request.

Ghana goment on dia part also release statement say dem dey concerned about de safety of dia citizens for Ukraine.

"De Govment of Ghana make very concerned about de security and safety of our over 1000 students den other Ghanaians for Ukraine wey dem ask dem to find shelter for dia homes or govment places of shelter as we engage de authorities, the wana relevant diplomatic missions den our honorary consul on further measures." De statement talk.

