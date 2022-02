Russia/Ukraine conflict 2022: Nigeria plan for citizens evacuation from Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, GeOFFREY ONYEAMA/TWITTER

Federal goment don promise to evacuate Nigerians for Ukraine wey wan comot sake of di Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Di Ministry of Foreign Affairs announce am on Thursday inside statement Francisca Mayuli sign.

According to di announcement, as soon as airports for Ukraine open, dem go evacuate those wey wan comot Ukraine.

Madam Mayuli say di Nigerian Embassy for Kyiv don reassure Nigerian goment of dia safety.

She add say dem dey undertake measures to keep dem safe.

Di Nigerian goment say dia mission for Ukraine don confam say Russian action dey limited to military installations.

Dis assurance dey come as Russian President Vladmir Putin launch a "special military operation" for Ukraine eastern Donbas region on 24 February, 2022.

Earlier, some Nigerian students for Ukraine also hala say dem neva hear from di kontri embassy since Russia invade Ukraine.

Meanwhile, di Nigeria House of Representatives don offer to shoulder di immediate evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine.

Di lawmakers on Thursday direct di Chairman Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Buba and di Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa to travel go Ukraine on Friday.

Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila during dia sitting on 24 February say di first batch of Nigerians/students wey wan comot Ukraine to Nigeria go dey inside plane by Monday.

Di Nigerian Embassy for Kyiv for dia updated travel advice, say make Nigerian nationals wey dey live for Ukraine dey calm and responsible for dia personal security and safety.

Di embassy comment on any Nigerian wey see di situation as emotionally disturbing and wan temporarily relocate go anoda place considered safe

Dem say make such Nigerian make sure say e do everything wey dey necessary.

E further advice dem to get proper clearance from dia institutions before dem relocate

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Russia/Ukraine conflict - Wetin we know at dis time?

Reports say at least 10 civilians dey believed to don die so far, including six inside air strike near di capital, Kyiv.

Russian forces bin attack Ukraine from multiple directions, including from di separatist regions for di Donbas to di east, Belarus to di north and from occupied Crimea to di south.

Much of the fighting appear to dey centred around di east.

Pipo wey dey live for Kharkiv, Ukraine second largest city, say windows for dia apartment blocks bin dey shake from constant blasts as Ukrainian military and Russian forces exchange shellfire.

But clashes don also happun around di capital Kyiv for di north and di Black Sea port cities of Odesa and Mariupol for di south.

Air strikes from Russia don happun for Ukrainian military bases and airports, and serious fighting dey reported around one key airport near Kyiv.

Di Ukrainian military dey claim to don shot down at least six Russian aircraft, while Russia claim to don destroy more than 70 military targets for Ukraine.