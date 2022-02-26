Ladipo market fire outbreak destroy over 200 shops and goods worth millions

Fire outbreak wey happun late Friday night, 25 February, into Saturday morning for di popular Ladipo market for Lagos southwest Nigeria don destroy plenti goods and property.

Di fire destroy over 200 shops and goods worth millions. Ladipo market na di biggest motor spare parts market for Nigeria as pipo from oda spare parts markets dey come to di market to purchase car spare parts.

Di fire happun for di Aguiyi Ironsi section of di market. Di section dey deal more on Tokunbo car engines.

Di fire destroy plenti car engines parked in shops. E also burn down a two storey building wey dey house plenti shops and oda buildings.

Nobody die for di incident except for minor injuries wey happun to some local first responders according to emergency agencies on ground.

Di emergency teams no gree tok to press men on record as at wen we file dis report.

Police and emergency response teams and dia trucks dey on ground to control di fire and secure di location.

Eyewitnesses tell BBC Pidgin say di fire start around 10pm Friday night and say despite di early arrival of fire service trucks di fire still spread to many shops.

Aguiyi Ironsi market Chairman Emmanuel Mbamara tell BBC pidgin say dem dey pained by di incident and dem neva confam wetin cause di fire.

“We loose over 200 shops and multi billion naira goods. One shop here fit contain two to three container load of goods” na so e tok.

E no clear wetin cause di fire but dis no be di first time fire incident go happun for di market.

For May 202goods worth millions of naira loss for a similar fire incidence.

