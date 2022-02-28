Ukraine-Russia war 2022 LIVE: Vladimir Putin go push di nuclear button?

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Who Putin dey listen to wen e wan make key decisions?

So many times, I don think: "Putin no go do dis." Then e go and e do am.

"Im no go ever annex Crimea, surely?" Im do am.

"Im no go ever start a war for di Donbas." Im do am.

"Im no go ever launch one full-scale invasion of Ukraine." Im do am.

Di phrase "Im no go ever do am" no dey apply to Vladimir Putin.

And dat dey raise an uncomfortable question: "Im no go ever press di nuclear button first... would he?"

No be theoretical question. Russia leader don put im kontri nuclear forces on "special" alert, dey complain of "aggressive statements" over Ukraine by Nato leaders.

Wen im announce on TV im "special military operation", e deliver a chilling warning:

"To anyone wey go consider to interfere from di outside - if you do am, you go face consequences wey pass any one you don ever face for history."

"Di word of Putin dey sound like a direct threat of nuclear war," Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, chief editor of di Novaya Gazeta newspaper tok am.

"Dis na threat say if dem no threat that if Russia isn't treated as he wants, then everything will be destroyed."

If Putin no choose a nuclear option, anyone for im close circle go try make am change mind? Or stop am?

"Russia political elites no dey ever dey wit di,"Muratov tok. "Dem dey always take di side of di ruler."

And for Putin Russia di ruler na all-powerful.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Vladimir Putin and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu during one Victory Day parade

Quick recap of latest news on Ukraine-Russia war

Ukrainian authorities don announce say dia delegation don arrive Ukraine-Belarus border to start peace tok-tok wit di Russian delegation.

Di main issue on dia agenda, dem say, na a ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from di Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, report say dem bin dey postpone di peace tok-tok due to logistical and safety issues.

By air, land, and sea, Russia don launch one deadly attack on Ukraine.

Intense fight-fight continue all through di weekend, as Russian forces dey target cities for inside Ukraine.

But dem fail to hold di city Kharkiv, for di northeast of di kontri, wey be Ukraine second largest.

However, di assault from Russia dey continue from all from almost all directions.

And tori be say Kremlin forces dey make better progress from di south, besieging di port cities of Kherson and Berdyansk, on two parts of di Black Sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announce plans to meet one Russian delegation for di Ukrainian-Belarusian border afta tok-tok wit Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Dem neva offer timeline and di situation still neva clear, as Belarus dey support Putin invasion.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Belarus say dem don prepare venue to host tok-tok between Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Dis dey come as Moscow invasion of im western neighbour enta di fifth day.

Ukraine don agree to send diplomats to one location near di Ukrainian-Belorussian border.

Ukraine na one European democracy of 44 million pipo.

Russian forces and dia forces dey for di outskirts of di capital, Kyiv.

For months, President Vladimir Putin bin deny say e go enter im neighbour.

But on Thursday 24 February, Putin tear up one peace deal, and send forces across borders for Ukraine north, east and south.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Why Russia dey attack Ukraine?

For months now, Russia President Vladimir Putin bin dey deny plan to attack Ukraine.

But on Thursday 24 February, 2022 e announce a "special military operation" for di kontri Donbas region.

Di announcement on live television bin dey followed by reports of explosions for Ukraine capital Kyiv as well as oda parts of di kontri.

Mr Putin latest actions dey come days afta e bone peace deal and order troops inside two eastern regions wey rebels dey hold, for im own words to "maintain peace".

Russia don deploy at least 200,000 troops near Ukraine borders in recent months, and fears dey say di latest move mark di first step of a new invasion.

Russia for a long time don stand against Ukraine move towards European institutions, both Nato and di EU.

Now, Mr Putin dey claim say Ukraine na toy of di West and no ever be proper state anyway.

E dey demand guarantees from di West and Ukraine say dem no go join Nato, one defensive alliance of 30 kontris, and say Ukraine go demilitarise and become a neutral state.

As a former Soviet republic Ukraine get deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and dem dey speak well-well dia, but ever since Russia invade for 2014 those relations don get K-Leg.

Russia attack Ukraine wen dem comot di pro-Russian president for early 2014. Di war for di east don claim more dan 14,000 lives since den.

Wen Russia invade Ukraine for 2014, rebels wey get President Putin support seize big areas of di east and dem don dey dig am out wit Ukraine army ever since.

One international Minsk peace accord happun but di gbege still continue and so Russia leader say e dey send in troops to di two areas wey di rebels dey hold.

UN Secretary-General don reject Russia use of di word peacekeepers.

Di West believe say Moscow dey plan new invasion of Ukraine, a kontri of 44 million pipo wit border wit both Russia and di European Union.