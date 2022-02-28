Lassa Fever kill 59 pipo for di first six weeks of 2022

Wia dis foto come from, SANJAY KANOJIA Wetin we call dis foto, Rats na di major cause of Lassa Fever for Africa

Fifty nine pipo don die for Nigeria for di first six weeks of 2022 sake of Lassa fever , according to di kontri centre for disease control, NCDC.

Di agency tok say di dead pipo bin comot from di 358 pipo wey catch di viral haemorrhagic fever for dis period.

Dis na apart from di 27 healthcare workers wey catch di disease.

Di cases bin come from 19 states and 65 local goment areas for di kontri.

More than 70% of di cases bin come from three states wey be: Ondo (115), Edo (83), and Bauchi (64).

Lassa fever na disease wey pipo dey like describe as di cousin of Ebola virus and e dey cause endemic for di for some West African states.

Pipo wey di disease affect dey usually from symptoms wey resemble di flu and fit spread for di infected pesin bodily fluids.

Pesin fit catch am afta dem do touch or chop food or household items wey ifect rat don poo-poo or piss on.

World Health Organisation say di cases of Lassa fever dey increase pass for di dry season, from December to April.

Di health joinbodI add say dem dey expect say di number of cases go continue to dey rise till di end of di dry season.

For di sixth week of dis year, NCDC report 77 new cases wey go be di highest wey dem don find.

Di pipo wey do catch di disease pass dey between di ages of 21-30 years and na man dey catch am pass woman.