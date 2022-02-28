Russia and Ukraine war 2022: Fotos plus latest updates from day five of Ukraine-Russia crisis

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Explosion for school building for Ukraine

As Ukrainians wake up to day five of air strikes and full blown war as Russian troops dey move closer to di capital of Kyiv.

Pipo dey hear blasts for Kyiv and Kharkiv dis morning, as one residential building for di northern city of Chernihiv dey hit by missile.

Dis dey come as tok-tok don start for Belarus between Kyiv and Moscow to deescalate d kala.

Even as both citizens and foreigners for Ukraine still dey find dia way out of di kontri with all di kasala.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Students dey go Romania

Tori bin comot from di borders to Poland say discrimination bin dey against African student but now e be like every pesin don land for di kontri.

As at now Nigeria and Ghana don dey push to get dia citizens back home.

Nigeria goment reveal for statement say dem dey expect dia batch two of 200 Nigerans citizens for Budapest, Hungary by Monday.

Dem bin report say so far dem get 204 Nigerians ova di border to enta Bucharest, Romania and Budapest, Hungary and 52 Nigerians for Warsaw, Poland.

Wia dis foto come from, EPm

Manwhile, tok-tok don start between Russia and Ukraine on how to end di kasala for di region.

Dem dey hold dia meeting for Belarus, with Kyiv end goal be say cease fire go dey and Moscow say dia plan na to find beta end to di kasala.

Howeva, hope no dey say beta go come from di tok-tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Yevheniia Filipenko, permanent representative of Ukraine to di UN

Meanwhile di United Nations dey hold session for dia Human Rights Commission on Monday.

Di extraordinary Session na Kyiv request am as urgent meeting for Geneva into di Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President of di UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid don ask all kontris to demonstrate moral courage and give peace a chance as dem gada for di United Nations General Assembly 11th emergency special session to discuss di Russia - Ukraine crisis.

Di presido remind di special session say all di 193 kontris for di world get say for di General Assembly unlike di Security Council wey get five permanent, veto-wielding members and 10 non-permanent members wey hold two-year terms.

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Wetin we call dis foto, ECOWAS statement on top di Russia Ukraine kasala

West African Regional Bloc ECOWAS don condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine wey don cause human casualties, especially civilians.

Di regional body for one statement don beg both parties to ceasefire and use dialogue to resolve di ongoing crisis.

ECOWAS don also call on di two kontris to ensure di safety of citizens of im 15 member states wey dey live for Ukraine.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

About Fifty pipo, mostly womengada for di Russian Embassy for Abuja, Nigeria capital for peaceful protest sake of di Russia -Ukraine katakata.

Di pipo wey comprise women, men and youths, say di protest na to call for peace for between Russia and Ukraine.

Dem say since di katakata start dem neva hear from hear from dia children, siblingsand friends.