Climate Change: IPCC report warn of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

Many of di impacts of global warming don become "irreversible" according to UN latest assessment.

But di authors of one new report say small window of time still dey to avoid di very worst.

Di Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change say humans and nature don dey pushed beyond their abilities to adapt.

Over 40% of di world population dey "highly vulnerable" to climate, di sombre study discover.

But hope dey if di rise in temperature no reach 1.5C, e go reduce projected losses.

Wetin di IPCC report tok

Just four months afta COP26, where world leaders commit themselves to rapid action on climate change, dis new UN study show di scale of dia task.

"Our report clearly show say places where pipo dey live and work fit no exist again, di ecosystems and species wey we grow up wit plus dey central to our cultures and inform our languages fit disappear," Prof Debra Roberts, co-chair of IPCC tok.

"So dis really na key moment. Our report point am out very clearly, dis na di decade of action, if we go turn things around."

Dis report from di IPCC na di second of three reviews from di world foremost body of climate researchers.

Last August, di first instalment highlight di scale of di effect wey humans dey get on di climate system.

Dis new report dey chook eye for di causes, impacts and solutions to climate change. E show di clearest indication to date of how a warmer world dey affect all di living things on Earth.

Di report na real account of di serious consequences wey di world don already experience, like growing numbers of pipo dey die from heat.

But di authors say small window of time still dey to avoid di very worst.

"One of di things wey I think say dey really clear for di report na say yes, things dey bad, but actually, di future depend on us, no be di climate," Dr Helen Adams, one lead author on di report from Kings College, London tok.

How di climate change dey affect pipo and nature now

Di report show say extreme weather conditions wey dey linked to climate change like floods and heatwaves dey affect humans and other species well-well pass before.

Di new study don already dey pass di ability of many pipo to cope.

While everyone dey affected, some pipo dey feel am pass. This outcome depend on where you live.

Between 2010 and 2020, 15 times more pipo die from floods, droughts and storms for very vulnerable regions wey include parts of Africa, South Asia and Central and South America, than in oda parts of di world.

Nature don begin dey see dramatic impacts for di current level of warming.

Coral reefs dey die from rising temperatures, while many trees dey fall sake of drought.

Di report show di increasing impacts wey dey expected as di rise in global temperatures wey currently dey around 1.1C rise go 1.5C.

Continued and accelerating sea level rise go increasingly hit coastal settlements wey go push dem towards "submergence and loss".

Under all emissions scenarios, di IPCC dey expect say one bllion more pipo go dey at risk from coastal specific climate hazards in di next few decades.

If temperatures rise to between 1.7 and 1.8C above di 1850s level, half di human population go dey exposed to periods of life-threatening climatic conditions wey go arise from heat and humidity.

Health na growing concern

Diseases go likely spread more quickly in di coming decades, di pipo wey write di report tok.

Di changing climactic conditions go reduce di spread of mosquito-borne dengue fever to billions more by di end of dis century.

As well as di physical health impacts, dis report for di first time tok say climate change fit increase mental health issues wey include stress and trauma wey dey related to extreme weather events and di loss of livelihoods and culture.

Warming threats to species

