Nigeria go begin evacuate citizens from Ukraine back to di kontri on Wednesday

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Geoffrey Onyeama

Di Nigerian goment say e go begin repatriate im citizens wey wan return home from Ukraine neighbouring kontris on Wednesday.

Di minister of foreign affairs Geofrey Onyeama tok am during one visit to di speaker of Nigeria parliament on Monday.

Oga Onyeama say e get 5,600 Nigerians for Ukraine and most of dem students and efforts still dey ongoing.

He say na to make sure say dem move to safety for neighboring countries like Romania, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary before dem bring dem come back to Nigeria by air.

Di minister also reveal say im don meet with di kontri minister of finance, Saiya farouq to finalize plans to evacuate di Nigerian refugees wey dey flee Ukraine.

Dem don shut down Ukraine airports afta Russia forces invade di kontri. Im also mention Russia as one of di exit points.

Hundreds of Nigerian nationals don already comot from Ukraine by trains and busses.