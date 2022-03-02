Kenya atheists want make goment ban prayer days for schools

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Atheists for Kenya Society say dem believe to dey question ideas

Association of atheists (Pipo wey no believe say God dey) for Kenya don write to di education ministry to ban prayer days of public schools ahead of national examinations.

Di group say di prayer days dey against students' rights.

Public schools get one tradition, as dem dey always organize prayer days before students sit for national examinations.

Di schools dis week bin invite parents to join di tradition and pray for smooth examination period.

"Most Kenyans pass through public education system where organised, compulsory observance of religious practice na must," di atheist association write for di letter.

Di group say children supposed dey allowed to make their own unbiased decisions about religion.

Who be atheist

Di literal definition of "atheist" na "pesin wey no believe in di existence of a god or any gods," according to Merriam-Webster.

Some older dictionaries define atheism as "belief say God no dey".

Di term "atheist" describe pesin wey no believe say God or one divine being dey exist.

To dey clear: Atheism no be disbelief in gods or a denial of gods; na lack of believe in gods.

Wetin to sabi about atheism

Atheism no be belief system and e no be religion

While e get some religions wey dey atheistic (certain sects of Buddhism, for example), e no mean say atheism na religion.

Although atheism no be religion, e dey protected by many constitutional rights wey protect religion.

If you be humanist, freethinker, a bright or even a "cultural Catholic" and you know believe in any god, you be atheist.

All atheists dey different

Di only common thread wey tie all atheists' together na lack of belief in gods. Atheist's dey come in different shapes, colors, beliefs, convictions, and backgrounds.