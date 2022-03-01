Queen Elizabeth II don recover from Covid to begin carry out online engagements

Di Queen dey well enough to take part for virtual audiences again

Di Queen don return back to work and don carry out two virtual engagements, Buckingham Palace tok.

Queen Elizabeth II bin test positive for Covid wey make di 95-year-old cancel some events she get last week.

Di online meeting she get on Tuesday hold and e dey carried out by video link from Windsor Castle wit di ambassadors of Andorra and Chad.

Palace aides say di Queen go also take part for some private engagements.

Although Buckingham Palace officials no give much informate on top di Queen health, sources suggest say her return to work show say she don recover from Covid symptoms.

Di Queen test positive for Covid on 20 February and she cancel planned events afta she suffer from small, "cold-like" symptoms.

She bin catch Covid for Windsor Castle, where she dey live and she remain for there to recover.

Although she no do online meetings, reports say di Queen bin dey carry out out "light duties", wen she dey down wit di symptoms like reading state papers.