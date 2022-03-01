Lent and Ash Wednesday 2022: Wen e dey start and why e dey important for some Christians

Lent wey dey observed by millions of Christians all ova di world go start on 2nd March 2022 wit Ash Wednesday.

On Ash Wednesday, churches go hold special services and worshippers go dey marked wit ash.

Ash Wednesday na holy day for some Christians all over di world as e dey mark di beginning of di 40-day period for fasting, prayer and repentance.

On dat day, Catholic and some oda orthodox church members go waka go dia church to collect ash in form of cross sign for dia forehead to remind dem say dem be dust and dem go still return to dust wen dem die.

Di ash also na symbol of death and to remember di bad things dem fit don do. Dat na where di day get im name from.

Lent dey hold for 40 days, na period wen Christians dey remember di events wey lead up to di death of Jesus Christ, wey im life and teachings na di foundation of Christianity.

Di 40 day period dey called afta one English word wey mean "lengthen".

Dis na because of di time wen e dey happun, as na days wen di days start to dey long because summer dey approach.

Lent na time of reflection, seek for forgiveness. Na when Christians prepare to celebrate Jesus resurrection at di feast of Easter, wey dey happun at di end of lent.

Tins to sabi about Ash Wednesday

No chopping of meat

One of di Ash Wednesday rules for Catholic Church na say members wey don reach 14 years and above no fit chop meat on dat day.

Any type of meat, weda na beef, pork, chicken or turkey and food wey dem use meat do like meatpie, shawarma and odas, dey forbidden to chop on Ash Wednesday.

Dem dey recycle di ash from di last lent

Di ash wey dem dey use on Ash Wednesday na from di palm leaves wey dem use celebrate Palm Sunday during di last Lent.

Some churches go save di palm fronds come burn am to use on Ash Wednesday.

Lent dey end wit Holy week, wey lead to Easter Sunday - di most important day for Christian calendar.

Dis day mark wen Jesus resurrect aft aim death on di cross and na celebration of im life.

Dem dey sometimes mix am wit special oil.

No wish pesin "Happy Ash Wednesday"

"Happy Ash Wednesday" no be di kain greeting wey you suppose tell pesin wey carry ash cross for forehead even if you mean am well.