Ukraine-Russia War: Zelensky say Russia Kharkiv attack on Ukraine na war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky don accuse Russia of war crimes afta air strikes, plus di one for one central square, hit di kontri second city.

At least 10 pipo na im die and 35 injure wen di air strike hit one opera house, a concert hall and government offices for Freedom Square for Kharkiv.

Later dem hit di main TV tower for di capital Kyiv, knock media off air and kill five pipo.

Moscow warn residents near Kyiv military areas to leave dia homes.

Di explosion send smoke billowing from di steel structure, but di tower still dey stand.

Di same air strike damage one nearby memorial to victims of di Holocaust. Di Babyn Yar ravine for Europe largest mass grave of di Holocaust wia Nazis shoot more than 70,000 pipo, mostly Jews.

Oga Zelensky tok am on Twitter say di attack na "history wey dey repeat imsef...".

"Wetin be di point of saying 'neva again' for 80 years, if di world keep quiet wen a bomb drop on di same site of Babyn Yar?"

Satellite fotos show huge Russian military convoy dey crawl towards Kyiv, wit fear of an all-out assault on di capital.

But one senior US defence official say e get "no appreciable movement" by di 40-mile (64km) convoy on Tuesday.

E get signs say morale dey flag among Russian troops in general, and some units dey surrender, sometimes without a fight, di official add am.

For other developments:

Apple don stop selling iPhones and all oda products for Russia.

Oil prices don increase to a seven-year high, even as new efforts don come to calm markets.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina go play Russia Anastasia Potapova afta she don give assurance say her opponent go play under a neutral flag.

'Terror against Ukraine'

For one speech to di EU parliament by video link, Oga Zelensky call on Europe to "prove you dey wit us, prove say you no go let us go".

Later di parliament say e go look at one request by Ukraine for candidate status of di EU.

Di Ukrainian president condemn di attacks on Kharkiv as "state terrorism on di part of Russia".

Video footage show one missile hit di local government building and explodie, cause one massive fireball and blow out windows of surrounding buildings. Freedom Square na di second largest city-centre square for Europe and one landmark of di city.

Residents of Kharkiv tell BBC say dem dey live in "hell" because of apparent attacks on civilians.

Yulia, one married mother of three, say di Russians dey target areas wit no military infrastructure.

"E bin get bombing... one residential area wia tens of thousands of pipo dey live - mothers, children," she tok. "Many pipo don injure... Dis na hell."