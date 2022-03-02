Russia-Ukraine war: "We trek for 3 hours to Romania so say we go escape" Ukraine

47 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana student arrive Kotoka airport from Ukraine afta Russia invasion

De first batch of Ghanaian students govment evacuate arrive yesterday.

De 17 students arrive for de Kotoka International Airport after foreign affairs ministry fly them from Romania into de country.

But de journey of de students dey some way sake of de challenges dem face.

One Ghanaian medical student, Nana Kwakye Agyeman talk BBC Pidgin about en journey.

Journey to Romania

According to Nana Kwakye Agyeman, himself den some 23 other Ghanaians travel together from Ukraine into Romania.

On de journey, sake of de roads block wey dem no dey get chance on de trains, dem opt for de roads.

"Den de buses dey move, but de traffic be heavy... By road de journey from my city be like 1 hour but sake of de traffic we decide to trek" he talk BBC Pidgin.

He explain say some apart from Ghanaians, dem trek plus Nigerians, Zimbabwe students together to de Romania border.

Romani Border

As dem reach de Romania border, Nana Kwakye Agyeman explain say de military no really give dem stress.

Instead dem create protocol for entry which be say children and women go enter first, before men go enter.

So dem wait patiently for de women and children among dem to cross de border before someone like he den other male students enter Romania.

*How church support dem to settle in Romania*

After dem finally cross de border, church of Pentecost for Romania help organise transport give dem.

So dem transfer dem from Romania border to hotels where govern start dey work out dema evacuation.

We want return to Ghana

According to Nana Kwakye Agyeman, more students lock up for Ukraine amidst de war.

He talk BBC Pidgin say dem all wan return so make govment support dem to reunite plus dia families.