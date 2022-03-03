Timothy Adegoke: OAU masters student murder suspects trial go begin on Thursday

Timothy Adegoke, na masters student for Obafemi Awolowo University before im suspected murder.

On Thursday, di arraignment of di seven suspects for di murder of Adegoke go begin, for di Osun state high court, Osogbo,

Na since November 7, 2021 go dis young man go missing.

Federal High Court for Abuja bin strike out one murder case for Timothy Adegokeon 8 February, 2022.

Dis as prosecuting counsel, Ochogwu Ogbe bin ask so dat dem go fit do more investigation.

Di lawyer of di Adegoke family, Femi Falana bin ask make dem try di suspects for Osun state and not Abuja.

Judicial sources say na Chief Judge of di state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo go preside ova di case.

Who be Timothy Adegoke and wetin happun to am

Before im death, Timothy Adegoke na postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Di 37-year-old man wey dey live for Abuja bin travel to Ile Ife on November 5, 2021, to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State.

Adegoke family declare am missing afta dem no fit reach am and e no show up for di exam wey e go write for di school.

Police find Adegoke deadi bodi about one week afta dem declare say di man dey miss. Dem arrest di owner of di hotel wia Timothy Adegoke bin lodge before dem declare am missing.

Wetin else don happun so far

Tori be say dem declare Timothy Adegoke missing on November 7

Adegoke, wey be Abuja-based student, bin travel to Ife on November 5 to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State

Im family and friends begin worry wen dem no fit reach am and as e no show to write di exam.

Police find di deadi bodi of Timothy Adegoke, about one week afta dem declare say e dey miss

Police arrest Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of di hotel wia Adegoke bin lodge before e miss and six oda suspects ontop di mata.

Who be Dr Rahman Adedoyin, di main suspect for di case?

Dr Rahman Adedoyin na di owner of di hotel, Hilton Resorts wia Adegoke bin lodge.

E be educationist and businessman wey be di founder and proprietor of Oduduwa University and The Polytechnic, Ile-Ife.

Dem born Rahmon Adedoyin into royal family for di ancient city of Ife in Osun State.

Na for Osun state e complete im primary and secondary school education before e proceed to University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) wia e obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in 1983 afta e study Mathematics Education. E get im doctorate degree for 1996 from All Saints University School of Medicine, New York City.

E also be fellow of di Nigerian Institute of Industrial Statisticians.