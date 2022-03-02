Hanifa Abubakar: 'After e give her poison e wait 20 minutes outside for her to die'- witness tell court

37 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar

‘After e give her poison e wait 20 minutes outside for Hanifa to die’

“E (suspect Abdulmalik Tanko) tell us say im wife pressurise am about returning Hanifa to her mother,

so around 11pm on December 10, 2021, e carry di girl comot from his house, already e don buy rat poison wey e pour inside one container wey get tea inside.”

“As dem dey waka for road na im e give Hanifa dat tea wey contain rat poison to drink and when dem reach Northwest Preparatory School(one of di two schools wey Abdulmalik dey run) di girl lie down on top bench inside class while di first suspect wait outside for 20 minutes before e return to check on her.”

“When e return e meet her motionless from dia e use one of di school banner material to cover her before going home and leaving her dia until di following day when dem bury her.”

Dis na wetin Nigeria Police Inspector Ubale Usman narrate to high court for Kano based on im interview with first suspect Abdulmalik Tanko as witnesses begin take to stand on Wednesday for di case of di murder of 5 year old student Hanifa Abubakar.

Defence attorney Mukhtar Usman when e dey question inspector Ubale ask why im narration different from DSS officer wey take to stand earlier wey yan say Hanifa bin take di tea inside di school and not on dia way.

Before di police officer, department of state services DSS officers wey play huge role for di case first take to di stand but unfortunately dem no allow tori pipo cover dat aspect as di lawyers say DSS beg to protect dia undercover pipo wey handle di case.

Justice Usman Na’abba also receive exhibits wey include uniform wey Hanifa wear on di day of her kidnap wey also dey her body on di day of her death, phones wey dem use communicate regarding ransom payment and shovel wey di suspects allegedly use bury di victim.

Defence counsel Barrister Mukhtar Usman carry all di exhibits to di 3 suspects and all of dem no object to all di things wey prosecution tender.

Di case go continue on Thursday 3rd March after di judge adjourn di case and di prosecution say dem go present three new witnesses on top di mata.

Wetin we call dis foto, During di court hearing on Monday 14 February, lawyers show up for di first time to defend di school proprietor and di two pipo wey be main suspects.

Wetin happun last time for court?

Di three suspects plead not guilty for di case before court on Monday February 14 2022.

Di main suspect and two oda accused make dia plea wen dem appear for Kano State High Court on 14February, 2022.

Section 273 of Nigeria Penal Code Act and di Criminal Code Act provide say:

"Whoever kidnap or abducts pesin go dey punished with imprisonment for a term wey fit extend to ten years and go also be liable to fine."

During di court hearing on Monday 14 February, lawyers show up for di first time to defend di school proprietor and di two pipo wey be main suspects.

Hanifa Abubakar murder case - Background

Since news of Hanifa alleged murder break for January, 2022, #Justiceforhanifa trend on on social media in Nigeria.

Justice for Hanifa begin trend last month on social media afta police discover di remains of Hanifa inside Northwest Preparatory school for Tudun Murtala area of Kano city.

Dat na school wey she dey attend and dem arrest three pipo over di case including her teacher.

Hanifa family call for justice

Pipo of Kawaji area of Kano state suffer serious shock afta dem discover Hanifa deadi-bodi.

Dem bin kidnap her on di 4th of December, 2021 as she dey return from Islamic school with her friends.

Tori of Hanifa kidnap touch many pipo on social media at di time as dem see foto of di young girl.

Abubakar Abdulsalam, papa of Hanifa bin share im last moments with im daughter.

Abdulsalam wey say dem still dey in shock over wetin happun but at di same time know say na test from God.

E say, "as Hanifa prepare to comot for school on dat particular Saturday she come meet am.

"She come meet me say she don prepare for Islamiyah (Islamic school) I come tell her say make she pray and for my presence she come repeat di prayer."

"Afta, she turn to di mother tell her say mummy, if you dey come back from market helep me buy Alewar madara (milk candy)."

Dat na di final moments Abubakar spend with im daughter.

"Wetin I go dey always remember about her na day Hanifa na very lively and smart girl, all di neighbours love her and her father na her favourite." Abdulsalam tok.

President Muhammadu Buhari join oda Nigerians to condemn di alleged murder of di five-year-old school girl Hanifa Abubakar.

President Buhari say, "make Police and Ministry of Justice prepare well and present better case wey go fit earn di respect of di court".

Di Nigerian leader say E also tell Hanifa parent to 'bear di sad loss wit courage and fortitude in God'.