Kim Kardashian don officially file for divorce from Ye

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple get four children together

Kim Kardashian don become single woman once again.

Dis na afta nearly eight years wey she marry Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

For one virtual court hearing on Wednesday, di reality star also officially and legally drop "West" from her last name.

Kardashian, wey file for divorce from di rapper last year, make di request for December to become legally single.

Di former couple must still resolve how dem go divide dia property and custody of dia four children.

Wednesday ruling - grant Kardashian request for a "bifurcated divorce" - wey mean say di divorce proceedings go split into two parts: di first go settle her legal name and marital status, wey dem don now resolve and di second part go involve custody and financial assets.

For plentil sworn statements wey dem submit for since December, di 41-year-old beauty and television mogul say she "very much" wan terminate her marriage.

"I believe say if di court terminate our marital status e go helep Kanye accept say our marital relationship don over," she write am for statement last month.

Ye, 44, wey no show face for di hearing, don publicly fight di separation and appeal for Kardashian to return to dia marriage.

For Wednesday hearing, one lawyer for Ye push for an agreement from Kardashian to waive any marital privilege she fit get wit anoda spouse.

Kardashian and her lawyer call di move "unprecedented" and di judge deny am.

Di former couple begin dating for 2012 and marry two years later.

Ye na one of di biggest names for rap music, known for global hits like Stronger, Jesus Walks and Gold Digger. Im don also find success as a fashion designer.

Kardashian first begin gain popularity for 2007 as di star of reality TV show about her family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she don since launch fashion and beauty brands.

Highlights of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West [Ye] life togeda.

Di Kiss wey di way 'shake' di world

Afta two years of dating and one pikin, May, 2014, di couple tie di knot for wedding wey hold for Italy.

Di wedding bin take di world by storm afta di grand proposal Kanye do wia e rent out stadium di year before.

Di fact say e bin take some days afta di wedding for pictures to comot com ginger fans and wen di foto finally drop, e become di most liked picture for Instagram as at that time with ova 2.4 million likes.

Wen Kim Kardashian 'clear' her husband gbese

For 2016, Kim Kardashian announce say she dey put 53 million dollars for inside joint account with her husband afta tori comot say e bin get gbese of di same amount.

Tori be say na to help clear im gbese however neither Kim or Kanye comot to confam di gist.

However tori comot say na to clear im debt afta she collect money for her online game.

2016 trip to Paris wey cause kasala for Kim and Kanye

For 2016, Kim Kardashian bin travel to France for di Paris Fashion Week, wen two men wey bin dress as policemen enta di house wia she bin dey stay and steal all her jewelleries (wey worth pass $6 million) plus including her engagement ring at gunpoint before dem tie am.

Tori be say na total of five pipo bin dey involved for dis attack and dem escape on top bicycles.

Di month afta dat incident, Kanye West find imself for hospital for 'psychiatric emergency'. According to tori, im cancel di rest of im North American dates for im Siant Pablo tour sake of exhaustion and di hospital visit.

Dis wan happen afta Kanye bin make some comments concerning Trump for im concerts wey shock im fans.

Wen dem find out say Kim Kardashian no go born pikin by herself again

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta Kim Kardashian West, don born two pikin, North and Saint, she bin tok say on top all di wahala wey she face for those pregnancies, doctor bin advice say e go dey very dangerous if she cari belle again.

Dat tori comot for one episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians wey she say she go like to expand her family afta di robbery wey happun to her for Paris in 2016.

For January 15, 2018, Chicago West, wey be dia third pikin, become di first one wey di West born with surrogate.

2020 campaign rally wey Kanye West 'cast' im whole family

For July, Kanye West launch im 2020 presidential campaign with rally wia im reveal some tins about im first pikin North West.

Im also blast Harriet Tubman say she no free slaves but make di slaves go work for oda whites, but say pipo dey hail di woman for providing escape for slaves for di 19th century.